Elderly woman robbed of purse in church parking lot

A 70-year-old woman was robbed of her purse in a Nashville church parking lot.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. The elderly victim suffered broken bones in her right hand and facial injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring, Jr. Police are currently looking for him.

Anyone with information on Ostring’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and they may qualify for a cash reward.