Dunkin Donuts releases Girl Scout Cookie-flavored coffee

- If you haven’t been able to get your Girl Scout cookie fix yet, Dunkin Donuts has created them in coffee form.

In honor of National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Dunkin Donuts is collaborating with the Girl Scouts and releasing flavors inspired by their famous cookies. The three flavors offered include: “Thin Mints,” “Coconut Caramels,” which taste like Samoas, and “Classic Peanut Butter Cookie,” which is inspired by Do-Si-Dos.

The limited-time coffee flavors will arrive at Dunkin Donuts on Monday, February 26 and will be available through May. Participating locations can be found at www.girlscoutcookies.org.

Each option will be available as a hot or iced coffee, latte, macchiato, frozen coffee or frozen hot chocolate.