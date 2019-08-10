< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423203391" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Dog with 6 legs adopted by bullied teen: 'Now he's got a best friend' addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/dog-with-6-legs-adopted-by-bullied-teen-now-he-s-got-a-best-friend-" addthis:title="Dog with 6 legs adopted by bullied teen: 'Now he's got a best friend'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423203391.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423203391");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0">6 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Roo, an eight-week-old Labrador-cross, jumps around on her back paws because she was born with two extra front legs, that cause her a little trouble when she walks. (SWNS) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393751_1565477868285_7585910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="six-of-the-beas-393751_1565477868285.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393746_1565477866203_7585909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="six-of-the-beas-393746_1565477866203.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393745_1565477866007_7585908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="six-of-the-beas-393745_1565477866007.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/roo-dog-2-SWNS_1565477863663_7585907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="roo-dog-2-SWNS_1565477863663.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Roo-1_1565477863657_7585906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Roo-1_1565477863657.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-423203391-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Roo, an eight-week-old Labrador-cross, jumps around on her back paws because she was born with two extra front legs, that cause her a little trouble when she walks. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Roo, an eight-week-old Labrador-cross, jumps around on her back paws because she was born with two extra front legs, that cause her a little trouble when she walks. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393751_1565477868285_7585910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Luke Salmon, pictured, recently adopted special pup Roo from breeders in Essex, England. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393751_1565477868285.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Luke Salmon, pictured, recently adopted special pup Roo from breeders in Essex, England. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393746_1565477866203_7585909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A cute puppy in England was named after a kangaroo because she hops around on her back paws – as she was born with 6 legs. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393746_1565477866203.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A cute puppy in England was named after a kangaroo because she hops around on her back paws <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> as she was born with 6 legs. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393745_1565477866007_7585908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Roo, pictured, playing with a toy at home. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393745_1565477866007.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Roo, pictured, playing with a toy at home. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/roo-dog-2-SWNS_1565477863663_7585907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="“We absolutely love Roo to pieces. She’s is just a normal dog to us - just with a couple of extra bits,” proud mom Lauren Salmon said. (SWNS)" title="roo-dog-2-SWNS_1565477863663.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>“We absolutely love Roo to pieces. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="She’s is" data-grammar-rule="ITS_IS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">She’s is</span> just a normal dog to us <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="-" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">-</span> just with a couple of extra bits,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="”" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span> proud mom Lauren Salmon said. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SWNS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SWNS</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Roo-1_1565477863657_7585906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="“It was love at first sight for Luke and for Roo from then on,” Lauren recalled. “Luke is like a protective father. They never leave each other’s sides and she even sleeps in his bed.” (SWNS)" title="Roo-1_1565477863657.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>“It was love at first sight for Luke and for Roo from then on,” Lauren recalled. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="“" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>Luke is like a protective father. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393751_1565477868285_7585910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Luke Salmon, pictured, recently adopted special pup Roo from breeders in Essex, England. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393751_1565477868285.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393746_1565477866203_7585909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A cute puppy in England was named after a kangaroo because she hops around on her back paws – as she was born with 6 legs. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393746_1565477866203.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393745_1565477866007_7585908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Roo, pictured, playing with a toy at home. (SWNS)" title="six-of-the-beas-393745_1565477866007.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/roo-dog-2-SWNS_1565477863663_7585907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="“We absolutely love Roo to pieces. She’s is just a normal dog to us - just with a couple of extra bits,” proud mom Lauren Salmon said. (SWNS)" title="roo-dog-2-SWNS_1565477863663.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Roo-1_1565477863657_7585906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="“It was love at first sight for Luke and for Roo from then on,” Lauren recalled. “Luke is like a protective father. FOX NEWS - A cute puppy in England was named after a kangaroo because she hops around on her back paws – as she was born with 6 legs.

Roo, an eight-week-old Labrador-cross, jumps around on her back paws because she was born with two extra front legs, which cause her a little trouble when she walks.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lauren Salmon, 33, from Orpington, Kent, recently bought Roo from breeders in Essex two weeks ago after her son Luke, 15, spotted the special pup online.

Lauren has now contacted Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick - the specialist who stars in Channel 4's 'The Supervet' - to see if he can help to improve Roo's mobility, because her extra legs get in the way when she's walking.

"When she jumps up on us she looks like a kangaroo, hence the name," Lauren said. "But when she walks, she sort of staggers on her elbows with her bum in the air, like an army crawl."

"It's sad but it's cute at the same time because she is so full of energy," she continued.

"We absolutely love Roo to pieces. She's is just a normal dog to us - just with a couple of extra bits," the proud mom said. "Her special legs don't cause her any pain, and it's easy to see just how full of life she is."

"She's full of puppy energy, so we'd describe her as placid but playful. There are not many dogs like Roo out there," Lauren went on. "I think the breeders kill them off because they're not worth anything, but to us she's priceless."

When Luke and his mom went to pick up Roo, she came "bounding out" of her puppy pen and jumped up at the pair on her hind legs.

"It was love at first sight for Luke and for Roo from then on," Lauren recalled. "Luke is like a protective father. They never leave each other's sides and she even sleeps in his bed."

Luke, a student, suffers from psoriasis and has been bullied because of the disorder which leaves the skin covered in flaky red patches.

"Luke feels like the odd one out because of his condition, and now he's got a best friend to match," the teen's mom said. "I think Roo will reduce Luke's stress and that should help his skin."

The animal loving family also have a Jack Russell, two cats and two supersize French Lop rabbits at home.

For now, at just eight weeks old, Roo is too young to go outside and meet the rabbits.

Lauren said when the pup finally goes out to play it will be "quite a sight" because the rabbits will "dwarf" the young pup.

After her injections, Roo's first outing will be for a charity event at Lauren's workplace.

"She will probably be the star attraction," Lauren, a care worker, said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California city denies permit for Straight Pride rally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Northern California city has denied a request to hold a so-called Straight Pride rally at a park.</p><p>Modesto city officials on Friday denied an application by the National Straight Pride Coalition for an Aug. 24 event at Graceada Park.</p><p>Organizer Don Grundmann had estimated 500 people would attend. The group says it supports heterosexuality, Christianity and white contributions to Western civilization.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/bride-carries-her-premature-baby-down-the-aisle-at-hospital-wedding" title="Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding" data-articleId="423200938" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Though newlyweds Amanda and Edwin Acevedo initially planned to tie the knot in a beachfront wedding, fate had other plans when their baby son Oliver was born early on June 14.&nbsp;(Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One North Carolina bride was thrilled to carry a bundle of joy much more precious than any bouquet down the aisle at her recent hospital wedding – her newborn son, born two months premature.</p><p>Though newlyweds Amanda and Edwin Acevedo initially planned to tie the knot in a beachfront wedding, fate had other plans when their baby son, Oliver, was born early on June 14 – long before his August due date, Southern Living reports. The infant arrived in the world at 30 weeks, weighing 3 pounds, 14.6 ounces and measuring 17 inches long.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/universal-cancels-release-of-the-hunt-amid-recent-mass-shootings" title="Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings" data-articleId="423194567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have prompted executives at Universal to cancel the planned released of the film, "The Hunt,'" which had been scheduled for Sept. 27.</p><p>"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," the studio said in a statement posted on its website Saturday. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."</p><p>The film, produced by Blumhouse Productions and co-starring Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, concerns 12 strangers who wake up in the woods and discover that they're being hunted for sport by rich liberal "elites."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-to-honor-victims-of-dayton-el-paso-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/vigiil_1565407518120_7585349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vigiil_1565407518120.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIgil held to honor victims of Dayton, El Paso shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-technology-assists-volusia-school-bus-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175_7585351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-county-school-bus-tablets_1565407521175.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New technology assists Volusia school bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419_7585259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dog-with-6-legs-adopted-by-bullied-teen-now-he-s-got-a-best-friend-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/six-of-the-beas-393754_1565477868499_7585911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Roo&#x2c;&#x20;an&#x20;eight-week-old&#x20;Labrador-cross&#x2c;&#x20;jumps&#x20;around&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;back&#x20;paws&#x20;because&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;with&#x20;two&#x20;extra&#x20;front&#x20;legs&#x2c;&#x20;that&#x20;cause&#x20;her&#x20;a&#x20;little&#x20;trouble&#x20;when&#x20;she&#x20;walks&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;SWNS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dog with 6 legs adopted by bullied teen: 'Now he's got a best friend'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/california-city-denies-organizers-permit-for-straight-pride-rally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;morgan_snedden&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California city denies permit for Straight Pride rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/bride-carries-her-premature-baby-down-the-aisle-at-hospital-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Though&#x20;newlyweds&#x20;Amanda&#x20;and&#x20;Edwin&#x20;Acevedo&#x20;initially&#x20;planned&#x20;to&#x20;tie&#x20;the&#x20;knot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;beachfront&#x20;wedding&#x2c;&#x20;fate&#x20;had&#x20;other&#x20;plans&#x20;when&#x20;their&#x20;baby&#x20;son&#x20;Oliver&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;early&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;14&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;WakeMed&#x20;Hospitals&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/universal-cancels-release-of-the-hunt-amid-recent-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/connecticut-man-accused-of-social-media-threat-to-local-puerto-rican-festival" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/jeffrey-hanson-1_1565469559854_7585681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/jeffrey-hanson-1_1565469559854_7585681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/jeffrey-hanson-1_1565469559854_7585681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/jeffrey-hanson-1_1565469559854_7585681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/jeffrey-hanson-1_1565469559854_7585681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mugshot&#x20;for&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Hanson&#x2c;&#x20;53&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Orange&#x2e;&#x20;Conn&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;New&#x20;Haven&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Connecticut man accused of social media threat to local Puerto Rican festival</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 