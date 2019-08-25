< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425559958" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425559958" data-article-version="1.0">Disney teases 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Eternals' and more at D23 convention</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425559958" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Disney teases 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Eternals' and more at D23 convention&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/disney-teases-star-wars-frozen-2-eternals-and-more-at-d23-convention" data-title="Disney teases 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Eternals' and more at D23 convention" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/disney-teases-star-wars-frozen-2-eternals-and-more-at-d23-convention" addthis:title="Disney teases 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Eternals' and more at D23 convention"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425559958.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425559958");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425559958-425559932"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24:&nbsp;&#39;The Eternals&#39; will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425559958-425559932" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY_THE%20ETERNALS%20AT%20D23_1566775471857.jpg_7616001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24:&nbsp;&#39;The Eternals&#39; will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: 'The Eternals' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 6, 2020. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425559958" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - At the Walt Disney Company’s biannual D23 convention, a faint image of the “Star Wars” character Emperor Palpatine in the background of a new poster can cause as much of a stir as actual appearances from movie stars such as Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson. But that’s no surprise for the most powerful studio in the world, whose characters are stars as big, if not bigger, than the A-listers playing them — at least for the people attending the company’s fan convention.</p> <p>Even the word “fan” is too impersonal for this kind of loyalty. As Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told the audience Saturday: “You’re not just fans, you’re family.”</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/disney-star-wars-rise-of-skywalker-frozen-2-marvel-eternals-d23-convention" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>Right across the street from Disneyland, nearly 7,000 people packed a giant convention hall in Anaheim on Saturday hoping to get a look at or at least more information about Disney properties coming to theaters in the next few years, including “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker,” ″Frozen 2,” ″Black Panther 2,” ″Black Widow,” ″Cruella,” ″Soul” and more, with a parade of stars such as Jolie, Johnson, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Daisy Ridley all gracing the stage to help drum up excitement for all that’s to come. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff even serenaded the audience with a performance of a new song from “Frozen 2” as fake fall leaves fell down on the audience like confetti to close out the presentation.</p> <p>Disney kicked things off with “Star Wars,” revealing a new poster, which every audience member got a copy of, and glimpses of some new footage from “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which hits theaters Dec. 20, ends the Skywalker saga that began over 40 years ago.</p> <p>Anthony Daniels, who has played the droid C-3PO since the beginning seemed to get a bit choked up on stage.</p> <p>“It’s kind of hard for me to understand that the story is ending, but what an ending,” Daniels said. “You’ll love it.”</p> <p>He was joined on stage by fellow original trilogy veteran Billy Dee Williams, and the stars of the new trilogy — Ridley, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega — as well as writer-director J.J. Abrams.</p> <p>Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy promised that the film “is an incredibly good time.”</p> <p>But “Star Wars” itself is hardly ending for Disney.</p> <p>“With the close of this chapter, the future is wide open,” Horn said. The studio on Friday debuted a new trailer for the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” to great enthusiasm.</p> <p>Not all reveals are created equal at D23, however. For “Black Panther 2,” writer-director Ryan Coogler was only able to disclose a release date: May 6, 2022. For “Jungle Cruise,” both Johnson and Emily Blunt bantered on stage about their theme park ride adaptation, showing a fair amount of teaser footage for the film coming to theaters next summer that they say is tonally similar to fun adventure epics such as “Indiana Jones” and “Romancing the Stone.” And Emma Stone, via video message, teased that the “101 Dalmatians” spinoff “Cruella” has a “punk rock” vibe and is set in London in the 1970s.</p> <p>The audience got extended looks at the live-action “Mulan,” ″Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” the animated films “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Frozen 2,” which co-director Chris Buck said works together with “Frozen” to form “one complete film.”</p> <p>Various casting decisions were also announced in films across the brands. Evan Rachel Wood will be voicing the mother in “Frozen 2,” and Sterling K. Brown is playing a character named Lieutenant Matthias. Kit Harington is officially on board to join the Marvel film “The Eternals,” which will reunite him with his “Game of Thrones” co-star Richard Madden, as is “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan. And Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs are leading the voice cast for Pixar’s jazz-themed film “Soul.”</p> <p>“Soul” director Pete Docter, taking the stage for the first time as Pixar’s chief creative officer, said that in his nearly 30 years at Pixar they’ve come up with some “weird ideas.”</p> <p>“Rats who cook, robots who collect trash, old men who fly houses,” Docter said. “Soul” continues that tradition, he said, asking the ultimate question: “Why am I here?”</p> <p>“Who would make a film about that? Metaphysics?” Docter said with a chuckle. The film imagines that all humans graduate a “you seminar” pre-birth where they get their quirks, interests and passion. But with jazz musician Joe Gardner (Foxx), “there has to have been a mistake” that he grew up to be a middle school band teacher.</p> <p>Jon Batiste is contributing original songs for the film and Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing the score.</p> <p>Expected in theaters in June 2020, “Soul” is one of two original Pixar films coming next year. The other is “Onward” about elf brothers voiced by Pratt and Holland. The audience screamed wildly for Holland when he took the stage. The cheers and shouts were not for his “Onward” role, but for another character whose Disney association is in jeopardy: Spider-Man.</p> <p>Earlier this week, it was reported that the cross-studio partnership between Disney and Sony, which allowed Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in Marvel films such as “Avengers: Endgame” and Marvel Studios to have a hand in producing stand-alone Spider-Man films like this summer’s “Far From Home,” was ending.</p> <p>The timing of the Spider-Man turmoil was not lost on Holland, who went straight for the fans with a closing message from the stage quoting a line that Tony Stark says in “Endgame.”</p> <p>“Listen, it’s been a crazy week but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3000,” Holland said.</p> <p>D23 runs through Sunday.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/disney-star-wars-rise-of-skywalker-frozen-2-marvel-eternals-d23-convention" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/americans-willing-to-name-child-pumpkin-spice-to-get-coffee-for-life-survey-claims" title="Americans willing to name child 'Pumpkin Spice' to get coffee for life, survey claims" data-articleId="425602785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/GETTY_pumpkin_082619_1566820453578_7616345_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/GETTY_pumpkin_082619_1566820453578_7616345_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/GETTY_pumpkin_082619_1566820453578_7616345_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/GETTY_pumpkin_082619_1566820453578_7616345_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/GETTY_pumpkin_082619_1566820453578_7616345_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Americans willing to name child 'Pumpkin Spice' to get coffee for life, survey claims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The vast majority of Americans love pumpkin spice so much that they'd be willing to sign a petition to allow the flavor to be available throughout the year, according to a new survey .</p><p>Seventy-nine percent would be willing to add their name to the list, all to ensure one of their favorite fall flavors continues through the rest of the seasons.</p><p>But even without a petition, some people can't hide their obsession with pumpkin spice. The survey of 2,000 Americans found that, of those who enjoy pumpkin spice treats, 41 percent say they'd give up carbs to get pumpkin spice coffee for life.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/leonardo-dicaprio-backed-fund-pledges-5m-in-aid-for-amazon-wildfires" title="Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires" data-articleId="425574281" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the National Geographic screening of &#39;Before the Flood&#39; at United Nations Headquarters on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Leonardo DiCaprio has joined with other philanthropists in pledging $5 million through their environmental foundation to aid the Amazon as massive wildfires continue to burn across the region.</p><p>The 44-year-old actor announced Sunday that Earth Alliance, an organization he formed last month with Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund.</p><p>In addition to its $5 million pledge, the alliance also was seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, which activists have called the “lungs of the planet.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/target-teams-up-with-disney-to-open-shops-inside-stores" title="Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores" data-articleId="425557848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/TARsdhiy5yoi24jt4-1024x576_1566772505125_7615770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Target/Disney Parks)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney shops to open inside dozens of Target stores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.</p><p>As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores start on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.</p><p>Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-missing-person-at-st-cloud-lakefront-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/wofl_missingstcloud_082619_1566816612790_7616405_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_missingstcloud_082619_1566816612790.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search underway for missing person at St. Cloud Lakefront Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/g-7-countries-commit-20-million-to-help-fight-amazon-wildfires"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Rainforest%20Getty%2016x9_1566821214323.jpg_7616346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Aerial view showing smoke billowing from a patch of forest being cleared with fire in the surroundings of Boca do Acre, a city in Amazonas State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. (Photo by LULA SAMPAIO / AFP) " title="1163938850_1566821214323-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>G-7 countries commit $20 million to help fight Amazon wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/tropical-storm-dorian-continues-to-strengthen-could-become-a-hurricane-this-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/WOFL_TS%20Dorian%206am_082619_1566818592392.png_7616423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_TS Dorian 6am_082619_1566818592392.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen, could become a hurricane this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-strengthening"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/7day_1566817869867_7616409_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7day_1566817869867.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Monday kicks off with sunshine, meanwhile Tropical Storm Dorian is strengthening</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-breaking-bad-movie-coming-to-netflix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="GETTY_breaking_bad_1566823220343.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'Breaking Bad' movie coming to Netflix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/g-7-countries-commit-20-million-to-help-fight-amazon-wildfires"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Aerial view showing smoke billowing from a patch of forest being cleared with fire in the surroundings of Boca do Acre, a city in Amazonas State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. (Photo by LULA SAMPAIO / AFP) " title="1163938850_1566821214323-400801"/> </figure> <h3>G-7 countries commit $20 million to help fight Amazon wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputies-search-for-man-with-chronic-medical-and-memory-issues"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Robert Halvorson_1566821330755.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Florida deputies search for man with chronic medical and memory issues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/americans-willing-to-name-child-pumpkin-spice-to-get-coffee-for-life-survey-claims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images" title="GETTY_pumpkin_082619_1566820453578.png"/> </figure> <h3>Americans willing to name child 'Pumpkin Spice' to get coffee for life, survey claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/burger-king-employee-allegedly-refuses-to-serve-deaf-woman-at-drive-thru-it-s-too-busy-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="BURGER KING_1565556120546.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Burger King employee allegedly refuses to serve deaf woman at drive-thru: 'It's too busy'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 