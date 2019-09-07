The nostalgia-packed photo shoot involved the couple in classic '80s postures in front of a watercolor gray background.
Dozens of people on Facebook responded with laughing emoji and claims that "this will be us," for their own engagement pictures.
"That's awesome!" one person posted on Facebook.
"I love this," another wrote.
"These are the best pictures I've ever seen," another commented.
Though the hilarious pictures have been massively popular for their unusual aesthetic, Moxley shared in a long Facebook post that they are just par for course for the couple and their "unique relationship," which has seen the two through many situations including "eaten a brain burger, bungee jumped, performed improv, broken bones, had surgeries, lost weight, discussed just how attractive Chris Hemsworth really is, gained weight, moved to the city, graduated college."
"Humor has been the centerpiece of our relationship. Mason does whatever he can do to make me laugh. You may think these photos were my idea, but Mason is the real mastermind," the aspiring stand-up comedian shared.
"I make him laugh too, but mostly because he likes to make fun of me (out of love)," she added.
The couple has not confirmed what the wardrobe for the wedding will be, but if it's anything like the photo shoot, one can safely anticipate a lot of puffy sleeves.
Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Residents of Nova Scotia braced for heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the coast, as officials in Halifax urged people to secure heavy objects that might become projectiles. Businesses were encouraged to close early.
"We do not want the citizens of Halifax roaming downtown as the water is coming in," said Erica Fleck, assistant chief of community risk reduction in Halifax, the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people.
Hurricane Dorian brought some good news at one Florida hospital where six babies were born as the storm passed by.
Orange Park Medical Center says the babies were born on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hospital even had special hurricane-themed onesies made that read "Category 5 Cutie" and "Little Hurricane." The Florida Times-Union reports the outfits were made by transition nurse Lauren Hodges.
Doctors say low barometric pressure associated with hurricanes can prompt labor, so the hospital said its obstetrics staff was ready.
A former Tennessee police officer could face up to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal Wednesday in which he reportedly admitted to raping three women in his custody and using a stun gun to hold a fourth against her will.
Desmond Logan, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights for a case surrounding a 2018 rape, a separate incident at the University of Tennessee at Chatanooga involving a Taser, and two additional rapes from 2015 and 2016 which were listed as “relevant conduct” under the agreement terms, according to the Times Free Press .
Logan was accused of raping a woman in June 2018 after she was placed under arrest early one morning. Instead of taking her into custody, he reportedly drove her to an empty parking lot and proceeded to sexually assault her.