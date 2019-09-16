< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var date 2019-09-16

<article>
<section id="story429040161" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429040161" data-article-version="1.0">Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429040161" data-article-version="1.0">Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429040161" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/couple-surprises-wedding-guests-with-secret-flash-mob-dance-routine" data-title="Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/couple-surprises-wedding-guests-with-secret-flash-mob-dance-routine" addthis:title="Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429040161.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429040161");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429040161-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429040161-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429040161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Isaiah and Taylor Green-Jones got married in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 4. (Deron Patterson/Supreme Optics Photography) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429040161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="taylor-Green1_1568665390867.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green_1568665392922_7660181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429040161-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="taylor-Green_1568665392922.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429040161-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Isaiah and Taylor Green-Jones got married in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 4. (Deron Patterson/Supreme Optics Photography)" title="taylor-Green1_1568665390867.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Isaiah and Taylor Green-Jones got married in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 4. (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Deron" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Deron</span> Patterson/Supreme Optics Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green_1568665392922_7660181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The pair, who have been together for six years, hatched the flash mob dance plan as a way to get the crowd going at the reception. (Deron Patterson/Supreme Optics Photography)" title="taylor-Green_1568665392922.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The pair, who have been together for six years, hatched the flash mob dance plan as a way to get the crowd going at the reception. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-429040161" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A newlywed couple has set the dance floor — and the internet — on fire with their amazing viral choreographed flash mob.</p><p>Isaiah and Taylor Green-Jones got married in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 4. The pair, who have been together for six years, hatched the idea for a flash mob as a way to get the crowd going at the reception.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/couple-wedding-guests-flash-mob-dance" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>"Everyone was surprised at the wedding. No one knew, so there was a lot of cheering, a lot of yelling. It was great," Isaiah, 29, said to WSB-TV2.</p><p>Taylor, 35, teaches dance cardio classes and worked with fellow dancer Jasmine Taylor to choreograph the flash mob dance.</p><p>The group reportedly rehearsed for a month before the wedding, and managed to keep it a secret the entire time.</p><p>The nearly three-minute performance, which included four song changes, began with the grooms showing off their impressive moves to Beyonce's "Before I Let Go" in their matching tuxedos. Soon afterward, a group of 10 friends who had been recruited for the flash mob dance got onto the stage.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="958" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fzayjones21%2Fvideos%2F10157698568874379%2F&show_text=1&width=269" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="269">

The now-viral video has been praised online for how fun and "full of energy" the dance was.

"This looks like the most magical, amazing time!" one wrote.

"That was epic!! And so flipping cute!!!" another shared.

"This is everything," a commenter wrote.

"Don't know yall but I wish I did, cuz clearly ya living your best life," one person wrote.

"Full of energy. Congratulations to the blessed couple," one person commented on the Facebook video.

Isaiah acknowledged the flood of encouraging words the couple received since the video was shared.

"Online, there was a lot of support. I think people felt inspired… because this video showed a little piece of light in the midst of a lot of negative energy out there," said Isaiah to WSB-TV2.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM

Up Next:

