<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story415116273" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415116273" data-article-version="1.0">Couple marks 60th anniversary with special photo shoot by granddaughter</h1>
</header> i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415116273");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 1_062719_1561669043014.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%202_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 2_062719_1561669043014.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%203_062719_1561669045173.jpg_7451292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 3_062719_1561669045173.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%204_062719_1561669045404.jpg_7451293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 4_062719_1561669045404.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415116273-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%201_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 1_062719_1561669043014.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p data-v-edad096e="">Credit: Abigail <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Gingerale" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Gingerale</span> Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%202_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 2_062719_1561669043014.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p data-v-edad096e="">Credit: Abigail <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Gingerale" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Gingerale</span> Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%203_062719_1561669045173.jpg_7451292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 3_062719_1561669045173.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p data-v-edad096e="">Credit: Abigail <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Gingerale" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Gingerale</span> Photography</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%204_062719_1561669045404.jpg_7451293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 4_062719_1561669045404.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 1_062719_1561669043014.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%202_062719_1561669043014.jpg_7451290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 2_062719_1561669043014.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%203_062719_1561669045173.jpg_7451292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 3_062719_1561669045173.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Abigail%20Gingerale%20Photography_60%20year%20anniversary%204_062719_1561669045404.jpg_7451293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit: Abigail Gingerale Photography" title="Abigail Gingerale Photography_60 year anniversary 4_062719_1561669045404.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-415116273" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29 PHILADELPHIA)</strong> - Here's a story you're going to love! A special couple is celebrating a major milestone in their marriage.</p> <p>George and Ginger Brown’s were married in 1959. Ginger was 18 when she tied the knot, and George was 23.</p> <p>This year, they're celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary!</p> <p>The couple lives in South Carolina but they were in town visiting their granddaughter, Abigail Lydick in Monmouth County earlier this month.</p> <p>Abigail is a photographer and she wanted to help them celebrate with in a special way. <div>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header>
<!-- Content Starts Here -->
<table border="0" width="100%">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
<img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="center">
<strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<!-- Content Ends Here --></section>
</div> 