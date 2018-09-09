< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is nominated for an Emmy Award
Posted Jul 17 2019 01:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 01:31PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is nominated for an Emmy Award&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/colin-kaepernick-s-nike-commercial-is-nominated-for-an-emmy-award" data-title="Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is nominated for an Emmy Award" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/colin-kaepernick-s-nike-commercial-is-nominated-for-an-emmy-award" addthis:title="Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is nominated for an Emmy Award"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418686537.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418686537");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418686537-358438831"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nike)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Nike)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418686537-358438831" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nike)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Nike)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div Related Headlines
Clothing company releases Betsy Ross flag shirts
Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives
Nike's Betsy Ross sneakers selling high price style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/RESIZED_1562075908648_7464736_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/nike-s-recalled-betsy-ross-sneakers-selling-for-thousands-after-kaepernick-controversy-tmz-reports"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Nike's Betsy Ross sneakers selling high price</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Former NFL quarterback <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/colin-kaepernick-nike-commercial-nominated-emmy-award">Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike commercial</a> was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding commercial.</p> <p>Nike announced Kaepernick as the face of its “Just Do It” campaign last September, prompting immediate backlash due to his controversial decision to start kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016. The move, he said, was an effort to protest systemic racial injustices against the African-American community in the country.</p> <p>“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since failing to re-sign with the 49ers, says in the ad.</p> <p>The “Dream Crazy” commercial, which also referenced star athletes such as Serena Williams, LeBron James and Shaquem Alphonso Griffin, highlights people who aspire to go beyond athleticism and be the best in the world at what they do. It scored a 2019 Emmy nod for outstanding commercial alongside impressive ads for Netflix as well as Apple’s Macbook and iPhone XS.</p> <p>A report from Edison Trends said the company’s online sales grew 31 percent the week the campaign was launched. The surge was stronger than the 17 percent increase recorded last year during the same period, the report stated.</p> <p>“There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales but the data does not support that theory,” the company said in a statement.</p> <p>Despite his part in the popular ad, Kaepernick, who has been under contract with Nike since 2011, was recently at odds with the company. He reportedly took issue with the brand's use of Betsy Ross’ U.S. flag design on its new Air Max 1 USA.</p> <p>Kaepernick allegedly complained because the protesting quarterback said he felt the use of the Betsy Ross flag was offensive and carried slavery connotations, sources told The Wall Street Journal.</p> <p>Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal’s report stated: “After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.”</p> <p><em>Fox News’ Liam Quinn contributed to this report.</em></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/colin-kaepernick-nike-commercial-nominated-emmy-award">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/los-feliz-house-where-charles-manson-followers-murdered-2-people-up-for-sale" title="Los Feliz house where Charles Manson followers murdered 2 people up for sale" data-articleId="418711479" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Los Feliz house where Charles Manson followers murdered 2 people up for sale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969 is for sale.</p><p>The home in the hilly Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain the night after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by Manson followers in Benedict Canyon.</p><p>Redfin listing agent Robert Giambalvo tells the Los Angeles Times the two-bedroom home is priced at $1.98 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-city-hopes-baby-shark-song-will-drive-homeless-away" title="Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away" data-articleId="418677339" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children's songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.</p><p>West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they're trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which she says rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.</p><p>The loop of "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the facility, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/iowa-official-ousted-after-sending-mass-emails-of-tupac-lyrics" title="Iowa official ousted after sending mass emails of Tupac lyrics" data-articleId="418665604" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of the Office of the Lt. Gov. of Iowa/Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Iowa official ousted after sending mass emails of Tupac lyrics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The director of Iowa's social services agency was a huge fan of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, and he frequently let his subordinates know it.</p><p>Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven routinely sent messages to employees lauding Shakur's music and lyrics even after at least one complained to lawmakers. Then last month, he sent another such email to all 4,300 agency employees. He was abruptly ousted from his job the next work day.</p><p>Foxhoven, 66, told employees that he had been a huge fan of the hip-hop artist for years. He hosted weekly "Tupac Fridays" to play his music in the office. He traded lyrics with employees and he marked his own 65th birthday with Shakur-themed cookies, including ones decorated with the words "Thug life."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty&#x20;years&#x20;ago&#x2c;&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;became&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;spaceflight&#x20;to&#x20;land&#x20;humans&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;moon&#x2e;&#x20;Since&#x20;then&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;inventions&#x20;made&#x20;during&#x20;this&#x20;time&#x20;have&#x20;become&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;our&#x20;daily&#x20;lives&#x20;on&#x20;Earth&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon" data-title="Apollo 11 contributed to our daily lives on Earth" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon" addthis:title="Apollo 11 contributed to our daily lives on Earth" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" > <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" data-title="Remembering the Apollo 11 launch" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" addthis:title="Remembering the Apollo 11 launch" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-schools-train-for-emergency-situations" > <h3>Orange County schools train for emergency situations</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orange-county-schools-train-for-emergency-situations" data-title="Orange County schools train for emergencies" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orange-county-schools-train-for-emergency-situations" addthis:title="Orange County schools train for emergencies" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" > <h3>Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" data-title="El Chapo sentenced to life in prison" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" addthis:title="El Chapo sentenced to life in prison" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-missing-and-endangered-florida-teen" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/MCSO_Kodah%20Gaylord_071719_1563386169075.png_7529545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies search for missing and endangered Florida teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/los-feliz-house-where-charles-manson-followers-murdered-2-people-up-for-sale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY-Charles-Manson_1563385191839_7529529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Los Feliz house where Charles Manson followers murdered 2 people up for sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/colin-kaepernick-s-nike-commercial-is-nominated-for-an-emmy-award" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/09/09/nike_just_do_it_colin_kaepernick_090918_1536510635392_6037810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Nike&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colin Kaepernick's Nike commercial is nominated for an Emmy Award</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/education-board-signs-off-on-mental-health-instruction-for-students" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Education board signs off on mental health instruction for students</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/german-expected-to-start-for-the-yankees-against-the-rays-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>German expected to start for the Yankees against the Rays</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 