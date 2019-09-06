"Upon arrival," the post continues, "it was discovered that a small feline was the culprit behind the disturbing sounds that prompted the call. The 'cat burglar' was quickly detained and turned over to Collier County Domestic Animal Services for safekeeping and fur-ther questioning."
The post was later updated, saying, "Great news! Our cat burglar was micro-chipped. He has been identified as Bones and our partners at D.A.S. are in the process of contacting his owner!"
It turns out, in Florida, no cat is above the law.
People with visible tattoos — such as those on the hands, face or neck — are more impulsive and reckless in their decision-making, a study published in the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization found.
More than 1,000 Americans who were surveyed as part of the study participated in an experiment in which there was a greater monetary payoff for those who were willing to wait. Non-tattooed participants realized earlier in the experiment how to maximize their profits, signifying that they are more future-oriented.
In an additional experiment involving a simple logic question, tattooed participants were found to answer more impulsively.
A new study suggests that vegans and vegetarians have a higher risk of stroke, but lower risk of heart disease.
The study, called “ Risks of ischaemic heart disease and stroke in meat eaters, fish eaters, and vegetarians over 18 years of follow-up ,” was published in the British Medical Journal Wednesday.
The EPIC-Oxford study looked at 48,188 participants over 18 years. The cohort in the U.K. included a large proportion of non-meat eaters who were recruited across the country between 1993 and 2001, the study said.
A heartbroken father in the Bahamas was frantically searching for his 5-year-old son after the boy was blown away by a gust of wind when he set the boy on a roof to escape sharks as Hurricane Dorian pounded the island nation.
Adrian Farrington, 38, of Abaco, Bahamas, told the Nassau Guardian that his son, Adrian Farrington Jr. (nicknamed A.J.) kept crying.
“I keep telling him, ‘Don’t cry. Close your mouth. Don’t cry. Keep breathing. Don’t cry. Close your mouth,’” he said.