Brinks truck drops thousands of dollars on Indiana highway

State police say drivers clamored to pick up cash on an interstate in Indianapolis after the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open and hundreds of thousands of dollars flew out. Other people hopped over fences from nearby neighborhoods to run onto the road for cash.

State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine says investigators don't know exactly how much cash was in the truck when its lost its load about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city's southwest side. It was estimated to be $600,000 by one local media outlet.

Officers blocked traffic as they helped collect money from along the highway. Perrine says an undetermined amount remains unaccounted for as some drivers stopped to scoop up cash.

Perrine says anyone who picked up the money could be charged with theft and he urged them to contact state police to return it. Police said they were scanning video footage to look for license plate numbers of drivers who stopped for cash.

Video from Jazmyne Danae shows people picking up money on the side of WB I-70 after it flew out of a Brinks truck; the truck lost $600K in cash https://t.co/t1TK7VNthh pic.twitter.com/0L78CN9DXb — FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 2, 2018

A Brinks truck lost money in I-70 near Sam Jones Expressway. Troopers are investigating & following up on tips about people who stopped to take💰



Anyone who picked up money can be charged with theft



If you have money from the incident to return, contact the Indiana State Police — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 2, 2018

