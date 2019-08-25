< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bride-to-be pulls 'first look' prank on groom with best man's help: 'I was completely shocked' src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%203_082519_1566766088348.jpg_7615636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 3_082519_1566766088348.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%201_082519_1566766085616.jpg_7615635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 1_082519_1566766085616.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%202_082519_1566766085573.jpg_7615634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 2_082519_1566766085573.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%204_082519_1566766088556.jpg_7615637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 4_082519_1566766088556.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%205_082519_1566766091230.jpg_7615638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 5_082519_1566766091230.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%206_082519_1566766091561.jpg_7615639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 6_082519_1566766091561.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425540848-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%203_082519_1566766088348.jpg_7615636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 3_082519_1566766088348.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%201_082519_1566766085616.jpg_7615635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 1_082519_1566766085616.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%202_082519_1566766085573.jpg_7615634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 2_082519_1566766085573.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%204_082519_1566766088556.jpg_7615637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 4_082519_1566766088556.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%205_082519_1566766091230.jpg_7615638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 5_082519_1566766091230.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%206_082519_1566766091561.jpg_7615639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 6_082519_1566766091561.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 3_082519_1566766088348.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%201_082519_1566766085616.jpg_7615635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 1_082519_1566766085616.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%202_082519_1566766085573.jpg_7615634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 2_082519_1566766085573.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%204_082519_1566766088556.jpg_7615637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 4_082519_1566766088556.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%205_082519_1566766091230.jpg_7615638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 5_082519_1566766091230.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/K.%20Herman%20Photography_wedding%20prank%206_082519_1566766091561.jpg_7615639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Posted Aug 25 2019 04:51PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 04:52PM EDT

FOX NEWS - Nothing is as pure and genuine as the look on a groom's face after he first lays eyes on his… best buddy in a wedding dress?

A bride-to-be in Kentucky recruited her beau's best man to help play a prank on her soon-to-be husband by having him act as a stand-in during their first look.

Luckily for her, the best man was completely game.

"When Megan asked me to do this prank on Logan there was no way I could turn it down," Ryan Sowder told Fox News of the bride's request ahead of her July 19 nuptials.

The prank worked like a charm, too, catching groom Logan Martin completely by surprise.

"I was building with anticipation the whole time I was outside waiting for Megan," said Martin, who told Fox News he was waiting out there for nearly five minutes before he was allowed to finally take a peek. "When I turned around and saw Ryan, I couldn't help but to double over with laughter. Seeing your best man in a wedding dress is not a situation you can be prepared for."

Martin claimed he was "completely shocked" — something that seems quite evident from the photos.

"It was awesome!" added photographer Kristina Herman, of K. Herman Photography.

Martin did eventually get to see his actual bride in her dress, but as he joked to Fox News, Sowder may not want to ditch his gown just yet.

"All-in-all, I think he wore the dress well," Martin quipped.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com. Seeing your best man in a wedding dress is not a situation you can be prepared for."

Martin claimed he was "completely shocked" — something that seems quite evident from the photos.

"It was awesome!" added photographer Kristina Herman, of K. Herman Photography. of its visitors on Wednesday after some scratched their names on a rhino&rsquo;s back. (Royan News)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>French zoo visitors carve their names on rhino's back</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A French zoo blasted the “stupidity” of its visitors on Wednesday after some scratched their names on a rhino’s back.</p><p>Shocking photographs shared on social media showing the back of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros inscribed with the names “Camille” and “Julien” immediately sparked an uproar.</p><p>La Palmyre zoo in Royan in southwestern France released a statement saying it was “outraged by the stupidity and disrespect” of the visitors, though no legal action will be taken, reported the Agence France-Presse , an international news agency.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/strip-down-saddle-up-naked-bikers-ride-through-philadelphia-streets" title="Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers ride through Philadelphia streets" data-articleId="425469557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/Nude-bicycling_1566694365043_7614769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/Nude-bicycling_1566694365043_7614769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/Nude-bicycling_1566694365043_7614769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/Nude-bicycling_1566694365043_7614769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/Nude-bicycling_1566694365043_7614769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers ride through Philadelphia streets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 08:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down -- and their shirts and underwear off, too.</p><p>The cyclists gathered in a Philadelphia park on Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.</p><p>About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, organizers say. Some riders wear their birthday suits while others flaunt their underwear or sport just a splash of body paint and glitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/girl-sends-back-souvenir-rock-apology-letter-to-national-park" title="Girl sends back 'souvenir' rock, apology letter to national park" data-articleId="425467265" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GREAT%20SMOKY%20MOUNTAINS%20NATIONAL%20PARK%201_1566691746453.jpg_7614949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GREAT%20SMOKY%20MOUNTAINS%20NATIONAL%20PARK%201_1566691746453.jpg_7614949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GREAT%20SMOKY%20MOUNTAINS%20NATIONAL%20PARK%201_1566691746453.jpg_7614949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GREAT%20SMOKY%20MOUNTAINS%20NATIONAL%20PARK%201_1566691746453.jpg_7614949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GREAT%20SMOKY%20MOUNTAINS%20NATIONAL%20PARK%201_1566691746453.jpg_7614949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Great Smoky Mountains National Park / Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl sends back 'souvenir' rock, apology letter to national park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A young girl with a good heart sent a letter last week to officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee after she felt guilty for taking home a "souvenir."</p><p>Park officials posted an image to Facebook of the letter sent to them by a young visitor named Karina who took a rock home from the Tom Branch Falls on a recent trip.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> 