<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423200938" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423200938" data-article-version="1.0">Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423200938" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class='fa fa-facebook'></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/bride-carries-her-premature-baby-down-the-aisle-at-hospital-wedding" data-title="Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/bride-carries-her-premature-baby-down-the-aisle-at-hospital-wedding" addthis:title="Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/bride-carries-her-premature-baby-down-the-aisle-at-hospital-wedding" addthis:title="Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423200938.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423200938");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423200938-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423200938-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/10/Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092_7585901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423200938-0"> <img Though newlyweds Amanda and Edwin Acevedo initially planned to tie the knot in a beachfront wedding, fate had other plans when their baby son Oliver was born early on June 14. (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals) (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals) (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals)" title="Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <p>Though newlyweds Amanda and Edwin Acevedo initially planned to tie the knot in a beachfront wedding, fate had other plans when their baby son Oliver was born early on June 14. (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals)</p> </figcaption> </figure> (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals)" title="Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-3-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750058.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <p>The bride and groom looked sharp for the big day, with Oliver dressed up in a miniature suit-style outfit. (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals)</p> </figcaption> </figure> (Courtesy of WakeMed Hospitals)" title="Amanda-Edwin-Acevedo-1-WakeMed-Hospitals_1565476750092.jpg"/> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423200938" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - One North Carolina bride was thrilled to carry a bundle of joy much more precious than any bouquet down the aisle at her recent hospital wedding – her newborn son, born two months premature.</p> <p>Though newlyweds Amanda and Edwin Acevedo initially planned to tie the knot in a beachfront wedding, fate had other plans when their baby son, Oliver, was born early on June 14 – long before his August due date, Southern Living reports. The infant arrived in the world at 30 weeks, weighing 3 pounds, 14.6 ounces and measuring 17 inches long.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/bride-carries-premature-baby-hospital-wedding" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>According to ABC 11, the Wake County-area couple then decided courthouse nuptials would be their best option, before a staffer at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh offered an even better idea.</p> <p>Mallory Magelli McKeown, a WakeMed Family Navigator, suggested that the couple get married at the hospital so that little Oliver, who remained in the NICU, could attend.</p> <p>The Acevedos loved the idea and gathered family and doctors, plus Oliver's doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners for their special Aug. 6 wedding ceremony, as per ABC.</p> <p>The new family looked sharp for the big day, with Oliver dressed up in a miniature suit-style outfit. McKeown even officiated the ceremony, ABC reports.</p> <p>In lieu of a traditional bouquet, the proud mom carried her baby down the aisle as her "flowers," reps for the hospital wrote on Instagram in a post that has since been liked over 350 times.</p> <p>"There was not a dry eye in the chapel, and the room was filled with love and celebration for Amanda, Edwin and Oliver," a spokesperson for WakeMed told Southern Living.</p> <p>According to the outlet, the baby weighed almost 8 pounds at 37 weeks on the wedding day. Though Oliver remains in the NICU, he is reportedly "on track to go home very soon."</p> <p>"Could not have asked for a more special or memorable wedding, surrounded by family and the wonderful people taking care of my baby!" the happy bride wrote on Facebook. "Thank you WakeMed Children's for letting Oliver be a part of our day and everything else you do."</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/bride-carries-premature-baby-hospital-wedding" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> The infant arrived in the world at 30 weeks, weighing 3 pounds, 14.6 ounces and measuring 17 inches long.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/bride-carries-premature-baby-hospital-wedding" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>According to ABC 11, the Wake County-area couple then decided courthouse nuptials would be their best option, before a staffer at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh offered an even better idea.</p> <p>Mallory Magelli McKeown, a WakeMed Family Navigator, suggested that the couple get married at the hospital so that little Oliver, who remained in the NICU, could attend.</p> <p>The Acevedos loved the idea and gathered family and doctors, plus Oliver’s doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners for their special Aug. 6 wedding ceremony, as per ABC.</p> <p>The new family looked sharp for the big day, with Oliver dressed up in a miniature suit-style outfit. McKeown even officiated the ceremony, ABC reports.</p> <p>In lieu of a traditional bouquet, the proud mom carried her baby down the aisle as her “flowers,” reps for the hospital wrote on Instagram in a post that has since been liked over 350 times.</p> <p>“There was not a dry eye in the chapel, and the room was filled with love and celebration for Amanda, Edwin and Oliver,” a spokesperson for WakeMed told Southern Living.</p> <p>According to the outlet, the baby weighed almost 8 pounds at 37 weeks on the wedding day. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Louisiana_law_requires_all_public_school_0_7588542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Louisiana_law_requires_all_public_school_0_7588542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Louisiana_law_requires_all_public_school_0_7588542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Louisiana_law_requires_all_public_school_0_7588542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Louisiana_law_requires_all_public_school_0_7588542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Louisiana state law requires that all of the state’s public schools display “In God We Trust” starting with this school year." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Louisiana law requires all public schools to display ‘In God We Trust' starting this school year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana state law requires that all of the state’s public schools display “In God We Trust” starting with this school year. </p><p>Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Louisiana Senate Bill 244 into law in May 2018. The bill passed the state House of Representatives and Senate unanimously.</p><p>Sen. Regina Barrow, D-East Baton Rouge, sponsored the law, which requires that all Louisiana public schools display “In God We Trust” in their buildings. The bill also requires the schools to teach students about the motto. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/fda-investigates-potential-safety-issue-following-127-reports-of-seizures-related-to-vaping" title="FDA investigates ‘potential safety issue' following 127 reports of seizures related to vaping" data-articleId="423465195" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/FDA_looking_into_reports_of_seizures__ne_0_7588519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/FDA_looking_into_reports_of_seizures__ne_0_7588519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/FDA_looking_into_reports_of_seizures__ne_0_7588519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/FDA_looking_into_reports_of_seizures__ne_0_7588519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/FDA_looking_into_reports_of_seizures__ne_0_7588519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating reports it received from e-cigarette users who've said they experienced seizures or other neurological symptoms while vaping." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDA investigates ‘potential safety issue' following 127 reports of seizures related to vaping</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FDA is investigating a potential safety issue regarding e-cigarette users reporting seizures after using the device.</p><p>The agency said it’s received 127 reports about seizures and other neurological symptoms, such as fainting, that happened between 2010 and 2019.</p><p>In April, the agency first announced that it wanted the public to report such incidents after receiving information about 35 incidents. Since then, the FDA received 92 more reports.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/best-meteor-shower-of-the-year-peaks-tonight-heres-how-to-catch-the-dazzling-cosmic-display" title="Best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight: Here's how to catch the dazzling cosmic display" data-articleId="423465396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/The_Perseid_meteor_shower_will_peak_toni_0_7588291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/The_Perseid_meteor_shower_will_peak_toni_0_7588291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/The_Perseid_meteor_shower_will_peak_toni_0_7588291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/The_Perseid_meteor_shower_will_peak_toni_0_7588291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/The_Perseid_meteor_shower_will_peak_toni_0_7588291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak during the nights of Monday, Aug. 11, and Tuesday, Aug. 12." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight: Here's how to catch the dazzling cosmic display</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Perseids meteor shower is set to peak Monday and Tuesday nights with the most prolific displays of the dazzling cosmic event.</p><p>The meteor shower is widely considered to be the best one of the year because of the brightness and speed of the meteors as well as the optimal time of year for outdoor viewing.</p><p>Though the Perseids will be competing with the full moon for visibility in the night sky, experts at NASA say that those planning to watch will still be able to catch about 15 to 20 meteors per hour. If there were no moonlight, one could expect to see 60 each hour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/k-9-tracks-down-suspect-hiding-in-bed-box-spring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/Acasia%20Fascaldo-mattress-box-spring_1565652383378.jpg_7588560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Acasia Fascaldo-mattress-box-spring_1565652383378.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in bed box spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/they-dehumanized-my-brother-family-of-man-at-center-of-controversial-galveston-arrest-speaks-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fam%20galveston_1565652783045.JPG_7588606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fam galveston_1565652783045.JPG-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘They dehumanized my brother:' Family of man at center of controversial Galveston arrest speaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/some-brevard-schools-experience-ac-problems-on-first-day-of-classes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/brevard-schools-AC_1565651692886_7588554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="brevard-schools-AC_1565651692886.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Some Brevard schools experience AC problems on first day of classes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/louisiana-law-requires-all-public-schools-to-display-in-god-we-trust-starting-this-school-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-83951846%20THUMB_1565648431066.jpg_7588427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A clock and the motto "In God We Trust" over the Speaker's rostrum in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber are seen December 8, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="83951846_1565648431066-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Louisiana law requires all public schools to display ‘In God We Trust' starting this school year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 