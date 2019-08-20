< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Boy, officer bust out insane moves in break dance face off Boy, officer bust out insane moves in break dance face off insane moves in break dance face off"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424737534.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424737534");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424737534_424737254_113562"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424737534_424737254_113562";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424737254","video":"596584","title":"Boy%2C%20officer%20bust%20out%20insane%20moves%20in%20break%20dance%20face%20off","caption":"baby_jay_swipes%2F%20Instagram","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F20%2FBoy__officer_bust_out_insane_moves_in_br_0_7604583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F20%2FBoy__officer_bust_out_insane_moves_in_break_danc_596584_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660930504%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DcS-ogvQLKR3ToQ3aEHXOA8JmaTc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fboy-officer-bust-out-insane-moves-in-break-dance-face-off"}},"createDate":"Aug 20 2019 01:35PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424737534_424737254_113562",video:"596584",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Boy__officer_bust_out_insane_moves_in_br_0_7604583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"baby_jay_swipes%252F%2520Instagram",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/20/Boy__officer_bust_out_insane_moves_in_break_danc_596584_1800.mp4?Expires=1660930504&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cS-ogvQLKR3ToQ3aEHXOA8JmaTc",eventLabel:"Boy%2C%20officer%20bust%20out%20insane%20moves%20in%20break%20dance%20face%20off-424737254",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Ffast-five%2Fboy-officer-bust-out-insane-moves-in-break-dance-face-off"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 20 2019 01:36PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 20 2019 01:35PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 01:37PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424737534-424737176" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424737534" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DENVER, Co. (FOX 5 DC)</strong> - An unexpected dance battle went down between a young boy and Colorado officer and they did not disappoint!</p> <p>Jayden Anthony Marquez is a talented break-dancer and belongs to a group called ‘Breakfx.’ With help from his mom, Vanessa Marquez, he has been documenting himself performing incredible moves throughout Denver.</p> <p>While out on a walk around 16th Street Mall he spotted a pair of officers. The 7-year-old approached the cops to ask if he could do a hand plant and record a video with them. They happily obliged and that is when the unexpected happened.</p> <p>Shortly after Jayden’s demonstration, one of the officers got in formation and tore it up! </p> <p>Throughout the video, the pair can be seen taking turns serving some superb moves— ones that some of us wish we had. </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1SPeYKgH3-/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1SPeYKgH3-/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1SPeYKgH3-/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1SPeYKgH3-/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Walking around #16thstreet mall & showed #DenverPD some moves 😎 . . . . . #bboy #bboyfactory #worldpowermoves #powermoves #bboyswipes #flips #backhandspring #breaklife #dancelife #freestyle #dancebattles #denvercolorado #denver #jaydenanthony #babyjayswipes #worldstar #babybboy #breakin #dance #denverhiphop #battling #handplant #notallcopsarebad #cops #police #ks1075 #1015 #goodnews @denverpolice</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/baby_jay_swipes/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Jayden Anthony 🤸🏾‍♂️</a> (@baby_jay_swipes) on <time datetime="2019-08-18T00:21:41+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Aug 17, 2019 at 5:21pm PDT</time></p> </div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p> </p> <p>“We were not expecting him to be a b-boy,” Vanessa told FOX 5. </p> <p>In all honesty, we were not expecting the officer to go that hard either!</p> <p>The friendly encounter was posted to Jayden’s Instagram page, where you can find other videos of him in action. </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1KB7PnlZX7/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1KB7PnlZX7/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1KB7PnlZX7/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1KB7PnlZX7/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Thank you @crownedcreationphoto for capturing me doing what I love 💛🤸🏽‍♂️ . . . . . #bboy #bboyfactory #worldpowermoves #powermoves #bboyswipes #flips #backhandspring #breaklife #dancelife #freestyle #dancebattles #denvercolorado #denver #watchmedome #jaydenanthony #babyjayswipes #lego #worldstar #babybboy #breakin #dance #denverhiphop #expressionthroughdance @worldbboyclassic @world_power_moves @silverbackbboyevents</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Gruesome' photos from crash turn out to be jelly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Nebraska State Patrol shared photos to their Facebook page of what appeared to be the aftermath of a very gruesome crash.</p><p>Don't worry, though: turns out the stuff that looks like blood is actually just jelly.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/runaway-air-mattresses-take-flight-during-outdoor-movie-event-in-denver" title="Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver" data-articleId="424738098" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Runaway_air_mattresses_take_flight_durin_0_7604798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Runaway_air_mattresses_take_flight_durin_0_7604798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Runaway_air_mattresses_take_flight_durin_0_7604798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Runaway_air_mattresses_take_flight_durin_0_7604798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Runaway_air_mattresses_take_flight_durin_0_7604798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: Robb Manes" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An outdoor movie event took a wild turn in Denver when strong winds blew dozens of air mattresses through a park, with some even landing in a nearby pool.</p><p>Robb Manes says he was at the pool when an air mattress flew into a fence. After a second and third mattress came tumbling into the fence, Manes grabbed his camera and witnessed dozens of air mattresses blowing through the park.</p><p>"We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area," Manes said in a YouTube post . "When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/regal-cinemas-offers-unlimited-movie-subscription-pass" title="Regal Cinemas offers unlimited movie subscription pass" data-articleId="424728934" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY_popcorn_082019_1566318972687_7604734_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY_popcorn_082019_1566318972687_7604734_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY_popcorn_082019_1566318972687_7604734_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY_popcorn_082019_1566318972687_7604734_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY_popcorn_082019_1566318972687_7604734_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images for Universal Music" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Regal Cinemas offers unlimited movie subscription pass</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Regal now offers a subscription pass for movie lovers.</p><p>With 'Regal Unlimited,' subscription holders can watch as many movies as they want, whenever they want, and wherever they want. Advance tickets can be selected as soon as they go on sale. They also receive 10 percent off all food and non-alcoholic beverages. A free large popcorn and soft drink is available on passholder's birthdays. </p><p>There are three levels of Regal Unlimited passes. The first level starts at $18 per month and allows customers to watch unlimited movies at more than 200 theaters nationwide. The 'Regal Unlimited Plus' allows the same but at more than 400 Regal locations. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/runaway-air-mattresses-take-flight-during-outdoor-movie-event-in-denver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mattressestakeflight_1566323015218.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-officer-bust-out-insane-moves-in-break-dance-face-off"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="break dance off_1566322495723.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, officer bust out insane moves in break dance face off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ts-no-joke-mom-florida-teen-arrested-in-school-threat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/student%20threat_1566319224774.png_7604756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="student threat_1566319224774.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>It's no joke, mom: Florida teen arrested in school threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-ramps-up-for-2-missing-firefighters-in-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="plane search_1566309954968.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/runaway-air-mattresses-take-flight-during-outdoor-movie-event-in-denver" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-officer-bust-out-insane-moves-in-break-dance-face-off" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/break%20dance%20off_1566322495723.png_7604790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, officer bust out insane moves in break dance face off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/washing-or-rinsing-raw-chicken-puts-you-at-risk-for-illness-says-usda-study" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Washing or rinsing raw chicken puts you at risk for illness, says USDA study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-florida-man-busted-with-trump-shaped-ecstasy-pills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Brendan%20Dolan%20King_1566320649461.png_7604778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Brendan%20Dolan%20King_1566320649461.png_7604778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Brendan%20Dolan%20King_1566320649461.png_7604778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Brendan%20Dolan%20King_1566320649461.png_7604778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Brendan%20Dolan%20King_1566320649461.png_7604778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x2f;Brendan&#x20;Dolan-King&#x2f;Clearwater&#x20;Police&#x20;Dept&#x2e;&#x0a;Photo&#x20;credit&#x2f;Trump-shaped&#x20;pills&#x2f;Indiana&#x20;State&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Florida man busted with Trump-shaped ecstasy pills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-11-year-old-girl-stabbed-mother-s-assailant-with-scissors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/KARAMANLIS_1566321625080_7604676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/KARAMANLIS_1566321625080_7604676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/KARAMANLIS_1566321625080_7604676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/KARAMANLIS_1566321625080_7604676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/KARAMANLIS_1566321625080_7604676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PCSO&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: 11-year-old girl stabbed mother's assailant with scissors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 