NYPD seeks man who abandoned baby in Harlem

- The NYPD is looking for a man who abandoned a child outside of a brownstone in Harlem Thursday morning.

Authorities released a photo of the abandoned boy as well as security camera images of an adult man believed to have left the child in front of 272 West 132 Street at about 11 a.m.

The security video shows a man police identified as Antonio A. Staton, 22, holding hands with a 1-year-old boy outside the brownstone, near Frederick Douglas Boulevard. Police said that moments later Staton put the child in an outside foyer behind a table and shopping cart to keep the boy from getting out. He then walked across the street, placed a bag full of diapers in a garbage can, and took off, police said.

A neighbor said she heard sounds from outside, opened her door, and saw the boy.

"I looked over and the baby started whimpering and put his arms up for me to pick it up," she said. "I picked up the baby and said, 'It's okay.'"

When she realized he had been left alone, she called the police. She may have saved the boy's life.

"When I gave the baby to the officer and walked away the baby started crying, calling me 'mommy,'" she said. "It brought tears to my eyes."

As cops tried to figure out what happened, police dogs alerted them to the boy's knapsack and the area where he had been left.

Police brought the boy to a hospital to be evaluated. Cops located the boy's mother, who told them Staton is her ex-boyfriend.

If you have any information about the boy or Antonio Staton, please call Detective Capo at the 32nd Precinct at 212-690-6315 or Patrol Borough Manhattan North detectives at 212-694-1093, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).