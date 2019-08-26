Christian's mom, Courtney Moore, captured the heartwarming moment as her son grabbed Connor's hand, letting his classmate know he was going to be just fine.
WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.
An Ohio man who supposedly found an injured dog earlier this month with its throat slit and nose and mouth duct-taped was actually the pet's owner -- who made up a story to try getting the dog free veterinary care, investigators said.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the dog, named Dani, suffered a throat injury on a barbed-wire fence . The injuries to the dog's snout stemmed from its owners keeping it muzzled for several hours each day to keep the animal from chewing up items in their home.
The owner had taken the dog to the Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic.
If you thought your pet’s name was weird, a list of the top 10 wackiest names for dogs and cats complied by the Veterinary Pet Insurance Company by Nationwide might give you some perspective.
Coming in at the top of the list for cats was Wu Tang Cat, Reece Whiskerspoon and Jean Clawed Van Damme.
For dogs, the top three names were Albus Dumbledog, Big League Chewie and Bilbo Beggins.
A harsh winter is coming, according to the 2020 Farmers' Almanac .
The almanac released its extended weather forecast, predicting a “Polar Coaster Winter” that will make for plenty of freezing temperatures and snowfall in most of the country this season.
The coldest temperatures are expected in late January, which will likely affect millions of people living in the northern plains all the way to the Great Lakes. Temperatures in the plains areas could dip as low as -40 degrees, according to the almanac.