An Ohio man who supposedly found an injured dog earlier this month with its throat slit and nose and mouth duct-taped was actually the pet's owner -- who made up a story to try getting the dog free veterinary care, investigators said.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the dog, named Dani, suffered a throat injury on a barbed-wire fence . The injuries to the dog's snout stemmed from its owners keeping it muzzled for several hours each day to keep the animal from chewing up items in their home.

The owner had taken the dog to the Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic.