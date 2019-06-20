< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413796846" data-article-version="1.0">Boy, 7, writes adorable letter to police 'applying' for job</h1>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> his talents in “jumping from high places,” “guarding” and “climbing” in a persuasive essay to his local police department.</p> <p>Harcharan, who is enrolled at Morley Memorial Primary School in Cambridge, England, has won laughs and applause for his honesty in the handwritten note, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/boy-7-letter-police-job">Metro reports</a>. The Sawston Police Station of the Cambridgeshire Constabulary received the letter on June 16, which Harcharan penned during a writing exercise in school.</p> <p>"I would love to be a police officer to stop diamond heists and bank robberies. I'm good at dodging objects and I got good eye sight,” the boy begins. “I am good at jumping from high places and I got lots of stealth.”</p> <p>"The job needs lots of focus and eye sight. To be a good police officer you need to check stuff,” he continues. “I am good at guarding places. I would be good for the job because I am good at climbing.”</p> <p>Reps for the police got a kick out of Harcharan’s eager pitch and shared the earnest letter to their Facebook page earlier this week.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="682" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCambridgeCity.police%2Fposts%2F1260132490817776%3A0&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

“We are definitely persuaded!” Policing Cambridge City wrote online of the “wonderful letter.”

Though young Harcharan has to wait more than a decade until he turns 18 to seriously pursue his policing career, some social media commenters couldn’t help but cheer the boy on.

“Bless him, I wonder if he will change his mind when he grows up!” one Facebook user wrote online.

“Hope you’ve signed him up!” another agreed.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.

