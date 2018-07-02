Body cam footage shows firefighters rescue dog

STOCKTON, Calif. - Firefighters in California pulled a dog to safety while battling a house fire.

Body camera footage shows firefighters responding to a two-story blaze in Stockton.  Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and a fast-spreading fire. 

When heading to the back of the house to keep the fire from moving to neighbors' houses, they found a dog locked in a kennel.  Firefighters were able to rescue the dog which appeared to suffer no injuries. 

