Body cam footage shows firefighters rescue dog

- Firefighters in California pulled a dog to safety while battling a house fire.

Body camera footage shows firefighters responding to a two-story blaze in Stockton. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and a fast-spreading fire.

When heading to the back of the house to keep the fire from moving to neighbors' houses, they found a dog locked in a kennel. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog which appeared to suffer no injuries.