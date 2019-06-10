< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411798738" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411798738" data-article-version="1.0">Bieber posts bizarre tweet, challenges Tom Cruise to a fight</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> bizarre tweet, challenges Tom Cruise to a fight"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411798738.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411798738");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411798738-411799920"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTOS: Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411798738-411799920" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PHOTOS: Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411798738" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - You're not going to "belieb" this.</p> <p>On Sunday, <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bieber-posts-bizarre-tweet-challenges-tom-cruise-to-a-fight">Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight</a></strong> in “the octagon” and appeared to try and provoke the actor, saying if he doesn’t accept he’ll “never live it down."</p> <p>The tweet went viral and MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced that his company would host the fight. McGregor also appeared to take a shot at Cruise and said the fight would only go on if he’s “man enough to accept this challenge.”</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? <a href="https://twitter.com/danawhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danawhite</a> ?</p> — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) <a href="https://twitter.com/justinbieber/status/1137880621848584193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>The “Mission Impossible” star did not comment on the posts, but it appeared that many on social media believe Cruise would dispatch the “Baby” singer with ease. Odds Shark, a source for online handicapping, said, “We don’t like your odds, Justin." Bobby Nash, an MMA fighter called out the singer, “You’re calling out a 56 year old man lol.”</p> <p>Cruise stands at 5’ 7 and weighs 170 pounds. He is famous for doing most of his own stunts and maintaining an enviable physique. He appears ready and willing to fight on screen and often does so while falling from a plane.</p> <p>Bieber reportedly has two inches on Cruise but weighs 145.5 pounds, according to reports.</p> <p>“I would love to see this exhibition,” Diego Sanchez, another MMA fighter posted.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bieber-posts-bizarre-tweet-challenges-tom-cruise-to-a-fight">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more TRENDING stories:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/florida-man-with-cocaine-on-his-nose-tells-deputies-it-is-not-his">Florida man with cocaine on his nose tells deputies it is not his</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/uniformed-minnesota-officer-mows-woman-s-lawn-after-checking-on-her-welfare">Uniformed Minnesota officer mows woman's lawn after checking on her welfare</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Fast Five" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2140462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Cody Barlow" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oklahoma man fights hatred with love, decorates his truck in rainbow colors for Pride month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A straight man from Oklahoma is showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community.</p><p>Cody Barlow, who is from rural Oklahoma, posted on Facebook that he "found a way to show my support for Pride month." Attached to this caption was a photo of his truck decorated with rainbow duct tape and letters that spelled out "not all country boys are bigots" and "Happy Pride Month."</p><p>Cody decided to show his support the LGBTQ+ community by running brightly colored duct tape across the tailgate of his vehicle. It was important to him because " I have family and friends that are LGBTQ+." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" title="Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_lands_on_skyscraper_0_7370826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_lands_on_skyscraper_0_7370826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_lands_on_skyscraper_0_7370826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_lands_on_skyscraper_0_7370826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_lands_on_skyscraper_0_7370826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The pilot died when a helicopter made a hard landing in Midtown Manhattan." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, killing one person, according to emergency officials.</p><p>FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. That area is just north of Times Square.</p><p>"FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing," the FDNY tweeted. "The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/florida-man-with-cocaine-on-his-nose-tells-deputies-it-is-not-his" title="Florida man with cocaine on his nose tells deputies it is not his" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/hcso_cocaine%20on%20nose_061019_1560184481816.png_7370519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/hcso_cocaine%20on%20nose_061019_1560184481816.png_7370519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/hcso_cocaine%20on%20nose_061019_1560184481816.png_7370519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/hcso_cocaine%20on%20nose_061019_1560184481816.png_7370519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/hcso_cocaine%20on%20nose_061019_1560184481816.png_7370519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man with cocaine on his nose tells deputies it is not his</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida man was arrested after cocaine was spotted on his nose during a traffic stop. </p><p>On Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle where 20-year-old Fabricio Tueros Jimenez was the passenger. One of the deputies immediately noticed that Jimenez had a white powdery susbtance on his nose, which she recognized to be cocaine.</p><p>Jimenez's nose was swabbed and a test reportedly yielded postive results for cocaine content. Jimenez was searched and cocaine was found on him. Deputies also located a backpack that contained 250 grams of Marijuana and 13 Xanax pills. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/queen-of-daytime-rupaul-spilling-the-tea-in-summer-talk-show-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="RuPaul and "Late Late Show" host James Corden on set of "RuPaul," a daytime talk show airing this summer on select FOX stations. (Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) " title="RP Corden 16x9_1559950512067.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-to-announce-bill-that-would-establish-pulse-nightclub-as-a-national-memorial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial_1559254641983.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers to announce bill that would establish Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-may-feature-virtual-line-option"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20Media%20Site_Hagrids%20Magical%20Cretaures%20Motorbike%20Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png_6805071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy of the Universal Orlando Resort" title="Universal Orlando Resort Media Site_Hagrids Magical Cretaures Motorbike Adventure_022119_1550766323278.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' may feature virtual line option</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/MIDTOWN_CRASH_2_061019_1560190326606_7370710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-in-orlando-search-for-a-man-who-has-been-missing-for-almost-an-entire-month" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/opd_missing_061019_1560189152152_7370695_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police in Orlando search for a man who has been missing for almost an entire month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-sc-to-open-orlandounited-seats-to-fans-on-pulse-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/01/04/orlandoSC-pulse-seats1_1483576561004_2496210_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City SC to open #OrlandoUnited seats to fans on Pulse anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democrats-debate-registration-primary-changes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democrats debate registration, primary changes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/nadler-says-justice-to-provide-mueller-evidence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW&#x20;YORK&#x2c;&#x20;NY&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Committee&#x20;Chairman&#x20;of&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;House&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Jerry&#x20;Nadler&#x20;&#x28;D-NY&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;press&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephanie&#x20;Keith&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nadler says Justice to provide Mueller evidence</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 