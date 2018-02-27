Beloved LaGrange Police K-9 retiring after cancer diagnosis

- A beloved member of the LaGrange Police Department is retiring after being diagnosed with cancer.

K-9 Rik, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, will retire with his handler, Sgt. Clayton Bryant, as he undergoes treatment for lymphoma.

Sgt. Bryant has been Rik's handler for four years and said he plans to take care of the dog for the rest of his life. He also said he plans to never let his former partner suffer.

"There’s no telling how many houses or buildings he’s cleared so that a human officer didn’t have to or how many situations were defused by his mere presence," Bryant said. "Just as he’s had my back for several years and never quit on me, now it’s my turn and I’m not quitting on him."

LaGrange Police said Rik is responding well to his treatment; however, it's expensive. The city of LaGrange has agreed to pay for all treatments needed to help.

K-9 Rik is a 6-year veteran of the police force. He began his training as a K-9 in October 2012.