- When a 5-month-old bear cub became trapped inside a construction site dumpster in Collier County, Florida, a biologist and law enforcement officers acted quickly to assist the animal, by placing a ladder inside the dumpster.

Black bears have curved claws that make them great climbers, so this cub was able to get up the ladder by itself and safely returned to its mother and sibling in the woods, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC says that, just like residential trash, food waste should be put in a bear-resistant container or removed from construction sites daily.

Learn more about FWC's "BearWise" trash management program here.