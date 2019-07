- Orange County Fire Rescue is reminding people to have fun this Independence Day, but be sure to celebrate safely.

The department on Monday held a demonstration to show just how hot sparklers can get. Using a thermal imaging camera, a burning sparkler read well above 400 degrees Fahrenheit (ca. 204 °C), but fire officials said they often get much hotter and can cause serious burns.

"This can cause serious burns, disfiguring burns, sparklers can reach temperatures over 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit (ca. 649 °C). A cake bakes at 350 degrees, so if you've ever touched a hot pot, you know what that feels like, imagine that times five, 10 or even more," said Mike Jachles, Public Information Officer, Orange County Fire Rescue.

Even after sparklers stop burning, the rod can stay extremely hot. It's advised you keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and to cool the rods. Fire officials remind the public, as with anything flammable, use with caution, use sober and monitor nearby children.