Bay Area U.S. Navy officer surprises his family before Christmas

- Cameras were rolling for a heartwarming holiday surprise for a Bay Area family.

Petty Officer Roberto Tapiador, with the U.S. Navy, surprised his two young children at BJs Restaurant in San Bruno yesterday.

He's been in the Republic of Djibouti in Africa for the last nine months. He just found out on Friday that he would be able to come home in time for Christmas.

Tapiador says, "Me skipping, missing my boys birthday is bad enough but missing Christmas would be a down moment for us."

Tapiador will be home with his family in Daly City for the next eight months.

Ginacarlo, his 8-year-old son says, "It's like a miracle, God answered our prayers".