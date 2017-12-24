Bay Area U.S. Navy officer surprises his family before Christmas

Posted: Dec 24 2017 12:01PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 25 2017 03:17PM EST

Updated: Dec 25 2017 03:19PM EST

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KTVU) - Cameras were rolling for a heartwarming holiday surprise for a Bay Area family.

Petty Officer Roberto Tapiador, with the U.S. Navy, surprised his two young children at BJs Restaurant in San Bruno yesterday.

He's been in the Republic of Djibouti in Africa for the last nine months. He just found out on Friday that he would be able to come home in time for Christmas. 

Tapiador says, "Me skipping, missing my boys birthday is bad enough but missing Christmas would be a down moment for us."

Tapiador will be home with his family in Daly City for the next eight months.

Ginacarlo, his 8-year-old son says, "It's like a miracle, God answered our prayers".

