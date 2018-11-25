2-year-old Houston boy found at motel after Amber Alert tip

- Police say a 2-year-old Houston boy at the center of an Amber Alert was found apparently safe and unharmed Sunday night after following tip.

According to the Houston Police Department, Jeremiah Lambert was found at a southwest Houston motel about an hour after an Amber Alert was issued.

Jeremiah had been missing since Saturday. Police say Prentis Curtis was believed to have taken him from his Houston home.

Police say the suspect is in custody and is being questioned by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at (713)308-3600.