Airline sued after chartered jet skids into Florida river Airline sued after chartered jet skids into Florida river data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: National Transportation Safety Board" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: National Transportation Safety Board</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416983213-405172537" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: National Transportation Safety Board" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: National Transportation Safety Board</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416983213" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A passenger on a chartered jet that skidded into a river at a Florida military base is suing the airline.</p> <p>Passenger Gary Moss is seeking damages up to $156,000 for medical expenses. The May 30 lawsuit against Miami Air International claims the flight crew lost control of the aircraft on a rain-covered runway but never warned the passengers to brace for impact.</p> <p>Moss' attorney Galen Bauer says the international flight falls under the Montreal Convention, which allows passengers injured in crashes to be reimbursed without proving the airline was at fault.</p> <p>The Boeing 737 was traveling from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on May 3, when it landed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, then skidded into the St. Johns River with 143 people aboard. DeBary ordinance expands sex offender regulations
Airline sued after chartered jet skids into Florida river
DOJ files to halt Trump suit demanding financial documents
Scientists create 'molecular coffee' that doesn't require beans
Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth credit: National Transportation Safety Board" title="NTSB jacksonville plane 2_1557134981887.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Airline sued after chartered jet skids into Florida river</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/doj-files-to-halt-trump-suit-demanding-financial-documents-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="President Donald J. Trump bids farewell to the troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Friday, May 24, 2019, as he boards Air Force One in Anchorage.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="FLICKR President Donald Trump Official White House Photo 053019 b_1559221829488.jpg-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>DOJ files to halt Trump suit demanding financial documents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/scientists-create-molecular-coffee-that-doesnt-require-beans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="A cup of Atomo coffee is poured out during the development stages of production. (Photo courtesy of Atomo)" title="Atomo Banner lighter_1562635855612.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Scientists create ‘molecular coffee' that doesn't require beans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mom-photographs-candid-moment-with-sons-doesnt-realize-one-has-fish-stuck-in-his-mouth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Marika Daniels took a picture of her three sons and did not realize her youngest had a fish stuck in his mouth. Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth 