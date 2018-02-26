8-year-old girl traveling country to spread hugs to law enforcement officers

- A little girl from Louisiana is traveling across the country to show support for law enforcement.

Monday, 8-year-old Rosalyn stopped by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to hug each and every deputy.

Her family said Rosalyn has always looked up to law enforcement and a few recent tragedies inspired her to show her love to officers across the United States.

Rosalyn said she's been to at least a dozen states so far, and still has a lot to go.