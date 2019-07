- 4 Rivers is giving away free sandwiches on the Fourth of July.

As part of their 'Endless Summer of BBQ' menu, barbecue joint '4 Rivers' is giving away free sandwiches to active duty military members, veterans, and first responders.

4 Rivers will open their doors on July 4th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the second year in a row. Free classic sandwiches will be offered to active duty military members, veterans, and first responders as a thank you from the restaurant chain.

No purchase is necessary to claim a free sandwich. The downtown Orlando location will not be participating but all other 4 Rivers locations will.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.