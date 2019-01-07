< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 4 kids pack SUV with fishing rods, drive 600 miles before being stopped by police, officials say

Posted Jul 15 2019 08:34AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:26AM EDT a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418192360-382231283"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An empty city highway is pictured on August 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Germany&#39;s car industry faces existential crisis after the emissions scandal and a cartels investigation. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>An empty city highway is pictured on August 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Germany's car industry faces existential crisis after the emissions scandal and a cartels investigation. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418192360-382231283" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An empty city highway is pictured on August 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Germany&#39;s car industry faces existential crisis after the emissions scandal and a cartels investigation. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>An empty city highway is pictured on August 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Germany's car industry faces existential crisis after the emissions scandal and a cartels investigation. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418192360" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Four kids in Australia were in for the ride of their lives.</p> <p>The children, ages 10 to 14, wrote a goodbye note before stealing a parent’s SUV and heading down the country’s east coast, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/4-kids-pack-suv-with-fishing-rods-drive-600-miles-before-being-picked-off-by-police-report">according to police</a>.</p> <p>The four kids left Rockhampton in Queensland state and headed down to Grafton in New South Wales state — more than 600 miles away.</p> <p>Around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, a police officer stopped the 2004 Nissan Patrol, which was reported stolen, and tried to get the children out.</p> <p>According to authorities, the kids refused and locked the doors — so an officer used a baton to break one of the vehicle’s windows.</p> <p>"It's a long way, in excess of [600 miles] from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn't imagine one person actually driving all that way in two days," Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams told reporters.</p> <p>It was not immediately clear which child or children drove the vehicle down the coast.</p> <p>The kids — a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl — might have shared the driving responsibilities, police said.</p> <p>The children are suspected of failing to pay for fuel at Outback gas stations in the Queensland town of Banana and the New South Wales town of Warialda, according to officials.</p> <p>They were also chased by police in the New South Wales town of Glen Innes, where one of the 13 year olds was suspected to be driving, Williams said.</p> <p>"There was a short pursuit up there with the Highway Patrol and due to the age of the driver and the road conditions, that was terminated by the Highway Patrol officers ... and the general duties police that were involved," he said.</p> <p>The 14-year-old lived in Grafton, which might have been the children's destination, Williams said.</p> <p>Banana Truck Stop cashier Harry White said the SUV drove off without paying for diesel at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday. He estimated that the children must have left Rockhampton around midnight. Banana is a town of a few hundred people that grows no bananas and is named after a dun-colored bull.</p> <p>White, who wasn't working at the time but said he watched surveillance video of the incident, said the theft involved more than 21 gallons of diesel worth more than $105.</p> <p>He added he was struck by the short stature of the driver, who didn't stand as tall as the SUV's door. Police said all four range from 5 feet tall to 5 feet, 4 inches tall. The driver behaved casually as he filled the car, then spoke to a passenger before hanging up the gas pump, White said.</p> <p>"He turned around to his mate or passenger in the car, had a small conversation which I assume was: 'Hey mate, get ready, we're getting out of here,' and that's when he put it in the bowser and got in his car and shut the door and took off," White said.</p> <p>A Queensland police statement said the children had taken cash with them from Rockhampton and one of the 13-year-olds had "left a note to his family indicating he was leaving."</p> <p>Police have yet to interview the children because they cannot be questioned without a parent or guardian being present. Williams said they will be charged, but did not list the alleged offenses.</p> <p>Investigators said it wasn't immediately clear how the kids knew each other. More Fast Five Stories

Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts

Posted Jul 15 2019 10:58AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 11:00AM EDT

One girl's memory and artistry may help authorities in Utah crack an unsolved case.

The Springville Police Department wrote in a Sunday post on Facebook that, while officers were investigating a recent package theft, one of the cops found a 9-year-old witness to the crime.

When Cpl. Curtis asked the girl if she spotted a vehicle nearby, he got a "very well drawn" picture of a truck. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One girl's memory and artistry may help authorities in Utah crack an unsolved case.</p><p>The Springville Police Department wrote in a Sunday post on Facebook that, while officers were investigating a recent package theft, one of the cops found a 9-year-old witness to the crime.</p><p>When Cpl. Car buried in sand on Alabama beach as Tropical Storm Barry approached

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 15 2019 06:47AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:48AM EDT

A strong surf in Alabama turned a parked car into part of the beach.

Garrett Young's car, a 2013 Dodge Charger, was overtaken by sand on Dauphin Island. He said he started his vacation there on Thursday, but Tropical Storm Barry not only ruined his car, but also his plans.

Young said he called a tow truck, but even that could not get it out. It was soon filled with water. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Car buried in sand on Alabama beach as Tropical Storm Barry approached</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A strong surf in Alabama turned a parked car into part of the beach.</p><p>Garrett Young’s car, a 2013 Dodge Charger, was overtaken by sand on Dauphin Island. He said he started his vacation there on Thursday, but Tropical Storm Barry not only ruined his car, but also his plans.</p><p>Young said he called a tow truck, but even that could not get it out. Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin

Posted Jul 14 2019 04:06PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 10:07PM EDT

SELMA, Ore. (AP) - Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."

Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SELMA, Ore. (AP) - Remains found in a remote area of Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."</p><p>Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.</p><p>He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-selection-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-his-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="grant amato_1548674197639.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jury selection begins for man accused of killing his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/weakened-barry-still-poses-flood-tornado-risks-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barry 601am 071519_1563184915880.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-15-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/071519%20heat%20index_1563184189797.png_7522664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="071519 heat index_1563184189797.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot and humid day ahead, heat index breaks into the triple digits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_20190715021047-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-sheriff-s-k9-falco-passes-away" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/OCSO_k9%20falco_071519_1563201514947.png_7522991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/OCSO_k9%20falco_071519_1563201514947.png_7522991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/OCSO_k9%20falco_071519_1563201514947.png_7522991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/OCSO_k9%20falco_071519_1563201514947.png_7522991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/OCSO_k9%20falco_071519_1563201514947.png_7522991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orange County Sheriff's K9 Falco passes away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-most-central-american-migrants-at-us-mexico-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Morristown&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;Morristown&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;return&#x20;to&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/4-kids-pack-suv-with-fishing-rods-drive-600-miles-before-being-stopped-by-police-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;empty&#x20;city&#x20;highway&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Berlin&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x20;Germany&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;car&#x20;industry&#x20;faces&#x20;existential&#x20;crisis&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;emissions&#x20;scandal&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;cartels&#x20;investigation&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steffi&#x20;Loos&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 kids pack SUV with fishing rods, drive 600 miles before being stopped by police, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-selection-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-his-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jury selection begins for man accused of killing his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 