Man's body found inside refrigerator in Ontario industrial park

- A man found dead inside a refrigerator in Ontario has been identified.



On Tuesday morning, a man heading to work in an industrial park made the gruesome discovery.



A body stuffed inside a refrigerator.



The fridge was right in the middle of the street on South Hope Avenue.



Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jason Garcia of Downey.



His cause of death is unknown. Garcia's body showed no visible signs of injury or trauma.



Tonight, detectives released a photo of a light-colored truck hauling the fridge to the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario police department.

