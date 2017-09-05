Georgia girl donates shoes to Hurricane Harvey victims

- A 10-year-old Georgia girl is taking "steps" to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

At such a young age, Brianne Martinez has a shoe collection that most girls would dream of. That's because her parents have been saving all of her shoes since she was born.

While Brianna was hoping to share her impressive collection with her own children one day, she found a way to put a lifetime of shoes to better use. Instead, she's boxing up and sending all of her kicks, 167 pairs, to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"I know that there are things more important than just keeping things," she said.

Brianna's father, Cesar, said he's proud of his daughter and maybe this was the plan all along.

"It was hard," he said. "It was something that I wanted to save for her, but I'm looking at all the shoes and there is going to be little babies to 10-year-olds. I mean, it's not just going to be one age that she's going to be helping."

Brianna said donating her shoes makes her feel really good because she enjoys helping others.

"It just tells me a lot about her," Cesar said. "She's got all these shoes she could have seen later on, but in her heart now she knows some other kids are going to benefit from these shoes."

Nearly 37,000 people are still displaced in Texas and more than 2,000 people in Louisiana remain in shelters.