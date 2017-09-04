WATCH: New York driver crashes into laundromat

A New York City man accidentally reversed into a Staten Island laundromat, according to officials.



The vehicle reversed and, ultimately, crashed into the Coin Laundry on Sunday afternoon – injured at least six people. Surveillance video captured the moment when the vehicle plowed through the business and hit several people.



“I heard the ‘bomb-burst’ sound, so I came back,” said Bon Koo, the laundromat owner.



He said there were eight customers inside at the time of the crash – all of which have been his customers for at least ten years.



Local officials said a total of three people are in serious condition, including the 74-year-old driver. Police are considering the crash to be an accident.