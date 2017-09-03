Cute baby monkey born at Bronx zoo

- One of New York's newest residents is young, physically fit, and super popular.

The Angolan colobus monkey, born in August at the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx zoo, scores pretty high on the cuteness scale.

The baby, whose gender is unknown still, is now on exhibit.

This video, courtesy of the Bronx Zoo, shows the little one snuggling with his mom. The monkey's soft, white fur contrasts with the adult's silky black and white coat.

Their slender bodies and long tails help them balance while moving through treetops in search of leaves, fruits, and seeds.

The species is native to northern Angola and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a second population found in Tanzania and Kenya.

Conversationalists are worried about the loss of their natural habitat from deforestation and agriculture.