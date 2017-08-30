Cattle round up in Harvey flood

Posted: Aug 30 2017 04:56PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 05:50PM EDT

LIBERTY, Texas - Hurricane Harvey's leftover rains, winds and floods continue to cause problems in another key industry - cattle ranching.

Texas cattlemen in Liberty, Texas had to wade through flood waters and risky footing on their ranches to round up their cattle. 

About 1.2 million beef cows are in 54 counties that have been declared disaster areas due to Hurricane Harvey. Ranchers are also reeling from recent drought and land development issues.

Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service is helping to coordinate shelter for cattle across the state. 

