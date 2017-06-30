Accused serial street shooter indicted on murder charges, bond set at $8M

- The man accused in a string of deadly shootings in Phoenix has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

According to court paperwork, 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo has been indicted on eight counts of first-degree murder in a deadly string of shootings that mostly occurred in the Maryvale neighborhood in 2016.

In addition to the murder charges, Saucedo faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.

Saucedo has been jailed since April in a separate murder case.

A victim of the serial street shootings said he will never forget the face of the man who tried to take his life, and that he hopes this latest development will serve as a type of "closer" for the families of the other victims.

"When I found out the guy was practically around my age, I was pretty shocked," said Arnold Rojas. "He's a young guy throwing his life away."

Rojas said he thankful to be alive. Police said Saucedo shot at Rojas and his nephew in their car on July 11, 2016, but missed both of them.

"Oh it was at point blank range," said Rojas. "I mean, I was shocked but I never thought I would be a piece to solving this mystery of who this guy was."

Rojas helped give details to a sketch artist, and within days, police released the first composite sketch of the suspect.

"I honestly just thank God for it," said Rojas. "First of all, I do feel empathy for family members and victims who didn't survive, but this is one less bad guy off the streets."

Saucedo's bond has been set at $8 million, and his next court date is scheduled for July 6, 2017.

