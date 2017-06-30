Gunfire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Gunfire erupted at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York Friday afternoon. The NYPD has responded to the scene just after 2:50 p.m.
At least two people have been wounded, Fox News reported.
Police said the gunman may be wearing a white medical coat, according to reports. A source told Fox 5's Linda Schmidt that a man known to the hospital, possibly a former employee, opened fire inside the hospital with a rifle or a shotgun.
A small fire was reported on one of the floors.
Fox 5 News has sent a crew and SkyFoxHD to the Bronx.
The hospital is located at 1650 Grand Concourse.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.