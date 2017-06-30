Gunfire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center

A police helicopter flies near Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, where a shooting happened June 30, 2017.

- Gunfire erupted at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York Friday afternoon. The NYPD has responded to the scene just after 2:50 p.m.

At least two people have been wounded, Fox News reported.

Police said the gunman may be wearing a white medical coat, according to reports. A source told Fox 5's Linda Schmidt that a man known to the hospital, possibly a former employee, opened fire inside the hospital with a rifle or a shotgun.

A small fire was reported on one of the floors.

The hospital is located at 1650 Grand Concourse.

