Virginia man charged with setting fire to American flag outside house

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia's capital have charged a man after an American flag hanging outside a house was set on fire.

WTVR-TV reports that 26-year-old Andrew Rosas turned himself in at Richmond police headquarters late Wednesday. He is charged with arson.

Homeowner James Tanners tells WTVR that he found the burned flag on his home Wednesday morning. He says he checked surveillance video that shows someone setting the banner ablaze.

The flag and a pillar it was mounted on were damaged. A neighbor says he is grateful that the fire didn't spread to the house or nearby homes.