NC pregnant woman runs over purse-snatching suspect in Walmart parking lot

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS/FOX NEWS) -- A pregnant woman was caught on video ramming her car into a man she thought was stealing her purse at a Walmart in North Carolina Wednesday.

A witness claimed he saw the suspect -- later identified as Robert Raines -- rummaging through a purse in an SUV at the Asheville Walmart. The purse and SUV belonged to Christine Braswell, who is five months pregnant.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out,” Blake Bennett told WLOS. Bennett and his friend told the man to put it down and asked what he was doing.

Braswell said she confronted Raines before he ran away. The 26-year-old originally chased him on foot, but decided the SUV would give her a better chance of catching him.

