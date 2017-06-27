Possible active shooter reported at Redstone Arsenal Military Post in Alabama

Posted: Jun 27 2017 11:42AM EDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 12:00PM EDT

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - According to the Redstone Arsenal twitter account, there is a possible active shooter reported at the Military Post in Alabama.

 

 

Other local government agencies are reporting the same thing. 

 

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories