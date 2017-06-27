Subway train derails in Manhattan

- Emergency crews responded to the 125th St. Subway Station near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem Tuesday morning following a subway train derailment near the station. It happened around 10 a.m.

Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. All of the customers were evacuated from the train through darkened subway tunnels and no major injuries were reported. The FDNY said that 34 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hundreds of firefighters, EMTs and police officers responded to the scene underground between 110th St. to above 140th St.

The derailed train needs to be removed in order to be fully inspected and to better understand what caused the derailment, according to MTA Chairman Joe Lhota.

"This does not look like a failure on the part of the equipment," Lhota told reporters at the scene Tuesday.

Personnel have responded at 125 St and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

The derailment is causing serious problems across multiple subway lines including the A, B, C,D, E, F & M lines.

One C train and one D train had to be evacuated by emergency personnel while a third train was being evacuated, according to the MTA.

The transit agency says it was working to restore service as soon as possible and determine what happened.

According to the MTA website:

There is no A Subway train service between 59 St-Columbus Circle and Inwood-207 St in both directions.

B Subway train service is suspended between Brighton Beach and 145 St in both directions.

C Subway train service is suspended between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions.

There is no D Subway train service between 42 St-Bryant Park and 161 St-Yankee Stadium in both directions.

There is shuttle D Subway train service between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205 St in both directions.

Some northbound F Subway trains are running on the G Subway line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via E Subway line to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.

Some Forest Hills bound M Subway trains are terminating at Essex St.

Expect delays in A Subway, B Subway, C Subway, D Subway, E Subway, F Subway and M Subway train service.

Allow additional travel time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.