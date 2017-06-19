Calabasas woman freaks out after picking up what she thinks is a dog toy

- A Calabasas woman picks up what she thinks is her dog's rope toy, but was in for a big surprise!

Imagine seeing a rope your dog uses as a play toy in your back patio and picking it up to put it away.



No big deal.



Except that rope... was a live baby rattlesnake!



Can't blame the woman for running away like she did.



But, it's a good reminder that when it gets hot, the rattlers like to come out and just like us, and look for a cool place to hang out.

