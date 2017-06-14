Shooting at UPS San Francisco facility: At least 2 dead, several shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- At least two people were killed during a shooting Wednesday morning involving UPS employees at the company's facility in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood this morning, authorities said

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said the company was told that the shooter, a UPS employee, was among the dead. A UPS official told KTVU that four employees were involved in the incident within the facility but the company could not provide identification information about the employees who worked at the package delivery center. >>>>>LIVE VIDEO: Click here

San Francisco police asked people to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont streets while officers investigated the shooting.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg General Hospital says that multiple victims have been taken to the hospital, but cannot confirm their conditions.

A UPS spokesman says he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have any more information.

San Francisco police advised people in other nearby buildings to shelter in place until further notice while they conduct a search of the building.

Gaut said about 850 employees work at the facility at 320 San Bruno Ave. and they have been evacuated while authorities investigate the shooting.

Police wrote shortly after 10:30 a.m. that the incident has been contained and the building is secure, but investigators are continuing to look through the building for possible victims or witnesses.

Image Gallery 10 PHOTOS

















Witnesses tell KTVU that they hear shots fired and people screaming.

Employees at the facility were being escorted out of the building around 9:45 a.m.

KTVU spoke over the phone with a woman who says she is an employee at the UPS facility. She says the shooting happened on the main sorting floor and that the gunman is a current employee.

Bay City News contributed to this report.