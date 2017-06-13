'Please, daddy, don't' 12-year-old screamed as she was stabbed to death

John Singleton | Illinois Department of Corrections

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Alexis Stubbs was heard on voicemail screaming, “Please, daddy, don’t” while she was beaten and stabbed to death by the man she considered her stepfather, Cook County prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Alexis, 12, was killed Sunday in the North Side apartment, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Alexis’ mother and the accused killer, 31-year-old convicted felon John Singleton, had been arguing over the phone when the girl’s cries were captured, Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said.

Singleton, Alexis’ mother’s ex-boyfriend, had moved back in but the woman didn’t want him there because her lease prohibited felons, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender told Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil that Singleton has a “history of mental health problems” and suicidal thoughts.

He was ordered held without bail.

Minutes after the girl’s death over the weekend, maintenance man Reggie Taylor dropped a painter’s tarp over the crimson stains blotting the hallway carpet. He didn’t want the other children in the building to see their friend’s blood.

By Monday evening, authorities had charged Singleton with Alexis’ murder. Singleton appeared in bond court Tuesday cuffed at ankles, wrists; wearing white disposable jump suit.

Kuriakos Ciesil declined a request to remove cuffs.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services disclosed it had been in contact with Alexis and her mother a little over a year ago, in May 2016, over a child-neglect allegation involving lack of supervision – an allegation the agency eventually deemed wasn’t credible. An agency spokeswoman stressed that the prior unfounded allegation was unrelated to the girl’s death.

Singleton, court records show, had pleaded guilty to felony aggravated domestic battery for choking Alexis’ mother. He had just been released from prison in April and was currently on parole.

He also had been convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2012, records show, and was charged again in a separate domestic-battery case three months later. But that charge was dropped when the victim didn’t show up in court.

The fatal attack on Alexis occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of North Beacon in the Sheridan Park neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Alexis was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m., authorities said.

Police later found Singleton inside a portable toilet at a construction site, said community activist Andrew Holmes. Detectives used cellphone pings to track him there, Holmes said.

Taylor, the maintenance man in Alexis’ building, said the girl lived there with her mother, who was outside in front of the complex at the time of the attack.

Many of the children who lived in the building were close to Alexis, Taylor added.

“She looked like a little Shirley Temple. Little curls. . . . Very happy all the time,” said Taylor.

“She was a sweet little kid. Sweet girl, sweet girl,” Taylor said.

The blood splatter from the attack, Taylor said, continued 10 feet down the hall and into their apartment.

After Taylor put down the tarp over the bloody carpet, he even added other painting materials to make the diversion appear more realistic. “We’ve got a professional carpet cleaner coming today,” he said.

“We lost another baby,” said Holmes, the community activist. “Another life was cut short today.”

Taylor said Alexis had an “awesome” mother.

“She loved her child,” he said. “They was like Siamese twins, you know, you didn’t see them apart. She really took care of her baby.”

Taylor said the building was a family-oriented place that had never experienced violence like this before.

The complex is on a well-manicured block that’s a mix of new and old apartments and older stately homes. It is owned by Chicago House and Social Service agency, which, according to its website, serves individuals and families by offering help with housing, employment, medical care, legal services and other support.

Scott Ammarell, CEO of Chicago House, said Alexis’ death has hit other tenants hard.

“It is absolutely devastating for everyone who lives here. We have a very tight-knit group of residents,” he said.

Ammarell would not say whether Alexis’s death was caught on surveillance cameras.

“I can only confirm that whatever information we have is being provided directly to the police,” he said.