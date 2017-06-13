Tornado touches down near Morris, Minn.

Posted: Jun 13 2017 08:49PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 12:22AM EDT

MORRIS, Minn. (KMSP) - A tornado touched down east of Morris, Minn., Tuesday evening a little after 7 p.m., starting off a night of severe thunderstorms expected to hit the Twin Cities after dark.

A tornado warning remained in the area until roughly 7:45 p.m., affecting Grant, Douglas, Pope and Stevens counties.

The line of storms stretches across much of the country and is moving northeast toward the metro. Another tornado watch just west of Minneapolis expires at 2 a.m.

