Manhunt underway for inmates accused of killing 2 prison guards

Posted: Jun 13 2017 08:36AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 10:34AM EDT

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two prison guards in Putnam County early Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Georgia Highway 16 in between Eatonton and Sparta. 

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, two prisoners were being transported on a bus when they overpowered two Georgia State Correctional Officers who were driving the vehicle. The prisoners disarmed the guards and one of the inmates shot and killed them both. 

Investigators said the inmates then carjacked a 2004 dark green Honda Civic (GA tag RBJ6601) and left the scene. They headed west toward Eatonton, according to the sheriff's office.

The prisoners have been identified as Ricky Dubose, 24, and 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe.

Sheriff Howard Sills said both inmates are now armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols. Authorities are warning anyone who sees them to call 911. 

According to court records, Rowe is serving life without parole for breaking into a Macon motel room and robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Dubose is serving 20 years without parole for armed robbery.

