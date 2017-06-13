Manhunt underway for inmates accused of killing 2 prison guards

- A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two prison guards in Putnam County early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement from all over at Putnam Co Sheriff's Office looking for inmates accused of killing 2 guards during escape. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/XHQ9caIW6q — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 13, 2017

App users: Watch live coverage here

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Georgia Highway 16 in between Eatonton and Sparta.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, two prisoners were being transported on a bus when they overpowered two Georgia State Correctional Officers who were driving the vehicle. The prisoners disarmed the guards and one of the inmates shot and killed them both.

Crime scene with prison bus and dozens of law officers is about a half mile from where we're standing here on GA 16. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/9RrgkYzjUT — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) June 13, 2017

Investigators said the inmates then carjacked a 2004 dark green Honda Civic (GA tag RBJ6601) and left the scene. They headed west toward Eatonton, according to the sheriff's office.

The prisoners have been identified as Ricky Dubose, 24, and 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe.

Sheriff Howard Sills said both inmates are now armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols. Authorities are warning anyone who sees them to call 911.

According to court records, Rowe is serving life without parole for breaking into a Macon motel room and robbing two strangers at gunpoint. Dubose is serving 20 years without parole for armed robbery.