RECALL ALERT: Tyson recalls 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding

- Tyson Food Inc., of New Holland, Pennsylvania is recalling almost 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The RTE breaded chicken items were produced and packaged on various dates from August 17, 2016 through January 14, 2017.

The products subject to recall have the inspection number "P-1325."

The chicken was shipped for institutional use nationwide. According to Tyson's records, schools have purchased some of these products.

If you have an allergy to milk products and dairy, you should throw away or return the chicken products.

For more information on this recall, visit www.fsis.usda.gov.