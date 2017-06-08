Salt & Straw ice cream shops are now making new flavors with food 'waste'

- The Salt & Straw Ice Cream shops are adding a new spin on the way they produce their ice cream: They're using food waste to create to the five new flavors for their shops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland, Ore.

Salt & Straw will be receiving the food waste from local non-profit organizations like Urban Gleaners, Food Forward and Food Runners, reports Self magazine.

These organizations are originally given leftover food from restaurants, breweries and bakeries to combat hunger in their local areas, but these food wastes are not the scraps that are thrown out after already being used — rather, the "waste" consists of perfectly edible leftovers that breweries and food vendors would otherwise be sending to landfills.

Those are exactly what AIC (after ice cream) faces should look like, @michelletfj! A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

You can't beat our #LA seasonal Food Forward’s Top of the Beet — made from @foodforward-rescued sweet beet greens. A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

We helped Sauvie Island Organics clear their root cellar for our delicious Celery Root & Strawberry Celery Leaf Jam seasonal. A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

The Roxie Road seasonal flavor fights food waste by mixing @roxie_theater's leftover popcorn with coffee-flour cookie crumble and our house caramel. A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT