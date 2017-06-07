Manatees enjoy rainy Florida day on the river

- It's been a rainy week in Florida but these two manatees don't seem to mind.

Video taken by Captain Scott Cornelius of The Good Life Charters along a river in the Tomoka State Park in Ormond Beach shows two manatees, one belly up, floating in the water and enjoying the water dripping off the pondtoon boat roof.

"I've had them do this a few times now but they definitely come around the docks more when it rains," Captain Cornelius told FOX 13.

The manatees were hanging out in the Tomoka Outpost boat basin enjoying the rain for quite a while.