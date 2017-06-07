Armed suspect in custody after police chase through Long Beach, South Gate

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a pursuit.

The chase started around 8 a.m. in the South Gate area. Authorities said the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon involving an AK-47 after reportedly pointing one at South Gate officers.

The driver went on the 710 Freeway and eventually on surface streets in Long Beach, South Gate, Bell Gardens and Montebello before pulling into a parking lot in Monterey Park and surrendering to police.

