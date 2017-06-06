Chino Hills grad recreates photo from mom's graduation

- Graduations are full of smiles and photos, but for one Chino Hills High graduate, one of those photos meant going viral.

Madeleine Tarin thought it would be sweet to recreate a photo from her childhood at her own graduation. In her childhood photo, Madeleine is sitting on her dad's shoulders at her mom's high school graduation ceremony in 2000.

She posted the photos side-by-side with the caption, "Yeah that's right, we made it together." Her tweet has been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

yeah that's right, we made it TOGETHER 🎓 pic.twitter.com/I8BmzrJP7Z — Madeleine ⚽️ (@123alwayssmilen) June 2, 2017

Madeleine's parents met during her mom's freshman year and her dad's junior year at Rowland High School in Rowland Heights.

Madeleine's mom got pregnant in high school and gave birth to her when she was 16. She stayed in school and graduated a few years later, in 2000.

Her parents stayed together and got married when they were in their early 20s and went on to have two more children.

"My relationship with [them] is awesome, they're my best friends. I couldn't ask for a better loving, supportive family than the ones God gave me." Madeleine says.

She also says she always looked at that childhood photo as an inspiration.

Madeleine is headed to Rider University in New Jersey in the fall on a soccer and academic scholarship.

