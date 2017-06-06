79-year-old grandma does keg stand at grandson's party

- A 79-year-old grandma is proving she has no problem keeping up with the younger crowd and the latest trends.

Madison Munoz says several family members, like her 79-year-old Grandma Muriel, came to Arlington over the weekend for her younger brother’s graduation from Mansfield High School.

Since Munoz’s family bought a keg for the graduation party, her grandma told her how she always wanted to try doing a keg stand. Munoz didn’t know if she was serious, but quickly learned she wasn’t backing down.

With two legs up in the air, Grandma Muriel fulfilled her wish at the family graduation party on Sunday and chugged beer from the keg upside down.

Munoz took several pictures of the real star of the party during the keg stand and posted them on Twitter, instantly garnering thousands of likes and retweets and making Grandma Muriel an internet sensation.

MY GRANDMA DID A KEG STAND AT MY BROTHER'S GRADUATION pic.twitter.com/FfJv0mbHa8 — Madison Rae (@MaddieRae5) June 4, 2017

The 20-year-old Texas A&M University student says her grandma has always been ‘the fun one’ and loves to learn the latest dance moves, trends and phrases.

“The other night while watching the Warriors game, Steph hit a three and she said, ‘It's so lit dude’ and dabbed,” Munoz recalled. “So she's a huge hit with everyone my age.”

Munoz says Grandma Muriel is back home in California and enjoying her 15 minutes of fame.

“She thinks all of the attention is funny and is having a fun time with it,” Munoz said. “She got an Uber from the airport yesterday and told us that she told the driver that she's famous now!”