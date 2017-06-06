Missing 14-year-old found in Georgia following Amber Alert
CALHOUN, Ga. (KSAZ) - A 14-year-old girl has been found, after his disappearance sparked an Amber Alert in Georgia and Tennessee.
According to reports, Skylee Morgan was last seen on June 5 at a hotel in Calhoun, a town between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., and she was reportedly taken by a suspect.
According to authorities, Morgan was seen in a 2017 Subaru car, with Arizona license plates, and was described as being in extreme danger.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a tweet Tuesday evening from its verified Twitter page, saying the girl was found, and that a woman, identified as Emily Sherer, is in custody.
Great news! AMBER Alert resolved, 14 y/o Skylee Morgan recovered and is safe. Emily Sherer is in custody. Thanks to all who spread the word. pic.twitter.com/8twY7KNkoO— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 7, 2017